ETV Bharat / international

Mamdani Hails Mandela's Legacy; Mentions Umar Khalid Along With Others

New York: Hailing South African icon Nelson Mandela, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said that the anti-apartheid leader lives in every protest for justice and every march with a righteous demand, while mentioning the imprisonment of activist Umar Khalid among others.

Mamdani made these remarks during a keynote address on Mandela's legacy at the Nelson Mandela Global Leadership Forum held at the New York City town hall on Wednesday.

"Madiba lives in every protest for justice, every call for democracy, every march with a righteous demand," Mamdani said.

Highlighting Mandela's struggle, Mamdani said that almost everyone claims they opposed apartheid and they stood with Madiba.

"Eventually, almost everyone will claim they oppose so much of the injustice that they justify today. But justice is not measured by where we stand after history has issued its verdict. It is measured by where we stand when the verdict is still being rendered,” he said.