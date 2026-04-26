ETV Bharat / international

Mali Separatists Confirm They Joined Islamic Militants In Coordinated Attacks

Dakar: Separatists in northern Mali said they joined Islamic militants in launching one of the biggest coordinated attacks on the Malian army in the capital and several other cities that left at least 16 wounded.

It was the first time that a Tuareg-led separatist group, the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), said it had operated alongside the al-Qaida-linked militant group JNIM, which also claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks on Bamako's international airport and four other cities in central and northern Mali.

"This operation is being carried out in partnership with the JNIM, which is also committed to defending the people against the military regime in Bamako," FLA spokesperson Mohamed El Maouloud Ramadan said in a statement Saturday.

Mali government spokesperson Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly said on state television late Saturday that 16 people were wounded, including civilians and military personnel, and that several militants were killed. He did not provide a death toll.

The governor of Bamako's district, Abdoulaye Coulibaly, announced a three-day overnight curfew, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.