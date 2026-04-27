ETV Bharat / international

Mali Attacks Kill Defence Minister, Deepening Security Crisis

Bamako: A fragile calm prevailed on Monday in the Malian capital, Bamako, and the ruling junta's stronghold of Kati, after two days of fierce fighting between the army and jihadists allied with Tuareg separatists, which have plunged the country into uncertainty over the military government's future.

The junta faces an unprecedented situation since the 2020 coup that brought it to power, after Defence Minister Sadio Camara was killed and military ruler General Assimi Goita has not been seen or spoken publicly since the start of hostilities.

Several strategic towns and areas around Bamako were targeted in a dawn offensive on Saturday by Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) coalition and the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

Mali has been mired in more than a decade of violence, but analysts said the attacks were the most serious challenge to its rulers since a March 2012 offensive that was repelled by the intervention of French forces, who have since left.

In another major blow to the junta, FLA rebels, a separatist group claiming the territory of Azawad in northern Mali, said they had "total" control of the key city of Kidal in the north. They also said they had reached an "agreement" allowing Russian mercenaries from the Africa Corps paramilitaries controlled by Moscow to withdraw from Kidal.

Kidal had been under the control of rebel groups for several decades before being retaken by the state in November 2023 after a Malian army offensive supported by fighters from the Africa Corps' predecessor the Wagner Group. According to a local official, the Russians should leave the country via Libya.

Military presence

After two days of intense fighting between Malian soldiers and the armed groups, Bamako and Kati, a garrison town and junta stronghold about 15 kilometres (nine miles) north of the capital, were quiet on Monday after clashes the previous day.

No gunfire was heard in Kati where the wreckage of burnt-out cars could be seen as well as the impact of bullets, AFP journalists saw.

Schools and offices were open in Bamako, while people went about their normal business, and checkpoints set up by the army to military camps in both places, and the airport, were lifted.