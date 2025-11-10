ETV Bharat / international

Maldives Inaugurates Airport Built With Assistance From India

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has inaugurated the Hanimaadhoo International Airport, a project funded under the Indian government’s Line of Credit assistance, calling it a “gateway to prosperity” for the country’s north.

Muizzu inaugurated the airport on Sunday and described it as a "catalyst for unlocking the potential of the northern Maldives and enhancing global connectivity", according to a statement by the President's Office. Calling it a “gateway to prosperity” for the north, he said, “This is not just an airport, it is a symbol of economic transformation."

Muizzu said that the newly opened airport would bring further advancement to tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and the economy, as well as social development to the north, the Sun.mv news portal reported.

The inauguration was attended by Indian Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and senior officials from both nations. Speaking on the occasion, Muizzu said the airport serves as a monument that testifies to the strength of Maldives-India ties as the countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year, news portal Edition.mv reported.