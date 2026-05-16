ETV Bharat / international

Maldives Suspends Boat Operator After Italian Divers' Deaths

This image released by the Maldives President's Media Division, shows divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, Saturday, May 15, 2026. ( AP )

Malé: The Maldives suspended the operating licence of a luxury vessel on Saturday after five of its Italian passengers perished in the deadliest diving disaster in the Indian Ocean tourist destination. Rescuers were searching for a third day for the Italians who failed to return after a dive on Thursday, officials said. One body from the group of five was recovered the same day.

The University of Genoa said the victims included a marine biology professor, her daughter and two young researchers. Chief government spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef said an investigation had been launched into why the group went below the officially permitted depth of 30 metres (98 feet).

The body of one diver, yet to be publicly named, was found in a cave at a depth of 60 metres (196 feet). The first search to locate the other four members of the group was unsuccessful on Friday.