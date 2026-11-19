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Malaysia To End Visa-Free Entry To Indians From January 1, 2027

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Singapore: Malaysia is ending its visa-free access for Indian nationals from January 1, 2027, the Immigration Department of Malaysia has announced. Earlier, Indian nationals travelling to the South East Asian nation were granted a 30-day visa exemption and just had to register for Malaysia Digital Arrival Card within three days before arrival.

The visa exemption was introduced on December 1, 2023, and later extended to the end of 2026. The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM), in a notice on November 17, said the visa exemption facility for Indian nationals will no longer be available with effect from 1 January 2027.

Accordingly, Indian nationals entering Malaysia from this date onwards will be required to obtain a valid visa prior to their arrival, it said. Visa applications may be submitted through the MyVISA portal starting 1 December 2026, it added. The JIM further said that visa processing fees would be non-refundable, regardless of the application outcome, change of policy or any subsequent changes to travel plans. The Immigration Department of Malaysia reserves the right to amend these entry requirements at any time in accordance with directives from the Government of Malaysia, the notice said.