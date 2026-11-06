ETV Bharat / international

Malaysia's Ex-Premier Najib Will Serve Prison Time At Home After Paying $12.3M Fine

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, escorted by prison officers, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 ( AP )

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak left prison Friday to serve the remainder of his graft sentence at home, local media reported, after his political party paid a 50 million ringgit ($12.3 million) fine required under the terms of a royal pardon.

Najib, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2022, when Malaysia’s top court upheld his conviction in his first graft trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of state investment fund 1MDB. Malaysia’s king in September granted Najib a rare clemency, allowing him to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest. After paying the fine, he could be free in August 2028.

The house arrest applies only to his reduced six-year sentence in the first trial. It doesn’t cover a separate 15-year prison sentence imposed in December 2025 for corruption and money laundering in a second major trial tied to the 1MDB scandal. He's appealing that sentence.

Local broadcaster TV3 and other media outlets reported that Najib left the prison accompanied by a security convoy after his lawyer delivered the house arrest order. Police were stationed at his house in Kuala Lumpur since early Friday and the road leading to it was blocked.

Asyraf Wajid Dusuki, secretary-general of the United Malays National Organization, said in a statement that the party had collected sufficient funds through its donation drive for Najib. He said the party had completed payment of the fine at the High Court earlier Friday.

The payment fulfills a key condition attached to the royal pardon. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that he disagreed with UMNO’s decision to settle Najib's fine as the move risks sending a wrong message regarding large-scale corruption offenses. But he acknowledged it was the party's right.

“That should not give the public the impression that acts of corruption involving billions of ringgit can simply be overlooked," he was quoted by Bernama as saying.