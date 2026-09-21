ETV Bharat / international

Malaysia's 'Elephant Whisperer' Fights To Save Borneo's Endangered Giants

Sukau: Deep in Malaysia's Borneo jungle, wild shouts fill the air as a Bornean elephant is darted and her angry herd rallies to protect her. The downed elephant is one of only around 1,000 Bornean elephants left in the wild, and the team that darted her is working to protect the endangered species by minimising growing conflict between the animals and local communities.

Once the herd has been chased off, conservationist Farina Othman and her team move in to attach a tracking collar to the animal. The collar allows them to alert villagers if the elephant strays too near.

It is also key to a programme Farina is designing to create "corridors" for elephants roaming a fragmented landscape of virgin forest patches, hemmed in by vast oil palm plantations and villages.

Farina has studied these elephants for years, earning her the nickname "Borneo's elephant whisperer" as well as the prestigious Whitley Award for conservationists.

"It's Pigtail," she whispered, stroking the tranquilised elephant's trunk and nodding to the distinctive tail that prompted its nickname.

The team works fast -- the dart's sedative effects last only half an hour, and the herd can still be heard nearby. Overhead, there are flashes of lightning as a tropical thunderstorm approaches.

As soon as the collar is securely fastened and blood samples are taken, the team, accompanied by AFP journalists, retreat into the forest before Pigtail rouses.

'Conflict inevitable'

For the past 40 years, Bornean elephants have lost more than 60 percent of their habitat in Sabah, in northern Borneo, to logging and, later, oil palm expansion, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which listed the animal as endangered in 2024.

Lower Kinabatangan, a floodplain in eastern Sabah of around 400 square kilometres, is home to around 160 elephants. But "only half of that is now a space left for the elephants," said Farina, a Malaysian academic who heads local conservation group Seratu Aatai, or "Solidarity" in the local Sungai language.

When the animals venture into private property or nearby villages, "conflict is inevitable", she told AFP. In a recent incident, a herd of 20 elephants stomped into palm oil smallholdings and three villages, terrifying residents.

No one was injured, but the incident prompted calls for stronger deterrents, including upgraded electric fencing. "People don't feel safe around elephants, and that's when conflict happens," Farina said.

The animosity worsens when the animals, especially adventurous bulls, which can weigh up to five tonnes, cleverly bypass electric fencing to feast on palm trees or saplings. That is why Farina and her team of 17 conservationists prioritise coexistence.