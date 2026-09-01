ETV Bharat / international

Makkah Joint Defence Agreement: Saudi Arabia, Turkiye And Pakistan Agree To Establish Secretariat; Pak To Head For First 3 Years

Foreign and defence ministers as well as the chiefs of defence forces/chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia met in Istanbul on Monday. ( X@kbsalsaud )

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and ​Pakistan have agreed to establish a ‌secretariat in Saudi Arabia under their Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, the three countries said in a joint statement issued late Monday after the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Istanbul.

The Secretariat, headed by a Secretary General, will "support the work within the framework of the Makkah Agreement," the statement said. For the first three years, the secretariat will be headed by a secretary-general from Pakistan, it said.

The three countries agreed to a defence alliance on August 7 that would treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

The foreign and defence ministers as well as the chiefs of defence forces/chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia met in Istanbul on Monday in the Strategic Political and Defence Committee format established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence.

"Acting with a sense of regional ownership, the three countries reiterate their determination to work together within the framework of the Makkah Agreement to achieve sustainable peace and stability in their region,” the statement said.