Makkah Joint Defence Agreement: Saudi Arabia, Turkiye And Pakistan Agree To Establish Secretariat; Pak To Head For First 3 Years
The three countries agreed to strengthen their defence capabilities and the cohesion of their armed forces through joint activities.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to establish a secretariat in Saudi Arabia under their Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, the three countries said in a joint statement issued late Monday after the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Istanbul.
The Secretariat, headed by a Secretary General, will "support the work within the framework of the Makkah Agreement," the statement said. For the first three years, the secretariat will be headed by a secretary-general from Pakistan, it said.
The three countries agreed to a defence alliance on August 7 that would treat an attack on one as an attack on all.
Joint Statement of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee under Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. 🇸🇦🇹🇷🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/rfEEXyamxO— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 31, 2026
The foreign and defence ministers as well as the chiefs of defence forces/chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia met in Istanbul on Monday in the Strategic Political and Defence Committee format established under the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defence.
"Acting with a sense of regional ownership, the three countries reiterate their determination to work together within the framework of the Makkah Agreement to achieve sustainable peace and stability in their region,” the statement said.
“To that end, they will continue to support efforts towards de-escalation and restraint to encourage peaceful resolution of crises,” it added.
The three countries agreed to further institutionalise their cooperation “in a manner that would enhance their solidarity, ensure the credibility and effectiveness of their collective deterrence and defence, and contribute to the regional efforts and cooperative security towards a just, inclusive and lasting peace.”
The three countries also agreed to strengthen their defence capabilities and the cohesion of their armed forces through joint activities. "Through joint activities, they will also work to strengthen their defence capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces through robust defence industry cooperation, joint technology development and production,” the statement said.
I was pleased to lead the Kingdom’s delegation in the first Meeting of the Strategic Political Defense Committee. We affirmed our commitment to activating the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement pathways in a way that strengthens integration and advances security and stability. pic.twitter.com/C0hxeEM3wJ— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 31, 2026
It added that through the “institutionalised and resolute implementation” of the Makkah Agreement, the three countries would “provide essential contributions to regional peace and stability.”
Egypt has been touted as a potential member of the alliance of Muslim-majority states, and Fidan promised close collaboration with “friendly countries.”
While the alliance is intended to reinforce collective defence in a way similar to NATO’s Article 5, members have stressed that it is not aimed against any specific foe.
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