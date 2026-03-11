ETV Bharat / international

Major UAE Refinery Shut As Saudi Aramco Warns War Spells Catastrophe For Oil

Riyadh: One of the world's largest refineries in the UAE was shut as a "precaution" after a drone attack nearby, a source said, while Saudi giant Aramco warned of the war's devastating impact on oil.

Aramco CEO and president Amin H. Nasser warned the war could have "catastrophic consequences" on oil markets, and called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz -- which normally carries about 20 percent of global oil supplies but has been closed by the conflict.

Tehran appears to be attempting to knock major Gulf refineries offline as it tightens its chokehold on the strait in a quest to inflict maximum pain on the global economy. The Abu Dhabi Media Office said Tuesday that a drone attack caused a fire in Ruwais Industrial City in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"The Ruwais refinery has halted operations out of precaution," a source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Neither the source nor the authorities said whether the refinery itself had been hit.

State-owned oil company Adnoc describes its Ruwais facility as "the world's fourth-largest single-site refinery". The Middle East war has now severely destabilised supplies. Iran has fired at energy installations across the Gulf, including Aramco's sprawling Ras Tanura facility, which halted some operations.

The massive complex on the Gulf coast is home to one of the Middle East's largest refineries and is a cornerstone of the Saudi energy sector. Saudi oil fields have also been targeted.

A driver working at the Ruwais industrial complex told AFP he was picking up staff who were ordered to evacuate. "Just as we were about to leave, we saw two more bursts of fire rising from the complex, with loud sounds like explosions," he said, requesting not to be named.

'Chain reaction'

"The disruption has caused a severe chain reaction in not only shipping and insurance but there's also a drastic domino effect on aviation, agriculture, automotive and other industries," Nasser told a media call to announce Aramco's 2025 earnings. "There would be catastrophic consequences for the world's oil markets the longer the disruption goes on, and the more drastic the consequences for the global economy."

The oil-rich Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks in response to US-Israeli strikes that sparked the Middle East war, with Tehran targeting US assets but also civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and airports.