ETV Bharat / international

Major Fire Breaks Out In Alberta After Deadly Incident At Military Base

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to Canadian business leaders at the Canada Investment Summit welcome reception in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. ( AP )

Alberta: Canada’s defense minister said Saturday that people were killed and injured in an incident at a military base in Alberta that caused a major fire. “I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” Defense Minister David McGuinty said.

McGuinty did not provide casualty figures or details about what caused the incident. He said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the investigation and described the situation as “very, very active and delicate.”

The Canadian Armed Forces and federal, provincial and local authorities were coordinating the emergency response, he said. The nearby community of Wainwright was providing hospital and firefighting support. The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire had crossed the base’s fence earlier Saturday and was spreading rapidly due to high winds. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions were responding, and no evacuation order was in effect. “Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier in a social media post. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as “significant and tragic” and said it was affecting many military personnel. Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, about 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Edmonton, is one of Canada’s busiest military training bases, where soldiers prepare for combat operations. It is home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which conducts realistic battlefield exercises, and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, which provides military training.