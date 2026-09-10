ETV Bharat / international

Major Casualties Reported After An International Cargo Ship Docked In Eastern China Caught Fire

Beijing: At least 20 people were killed and five were missing after a cargo ship caught fire while docked in a Chinese port, Chinese state media reported Thursday.

A photo released by Xinhua news agency identified the ship as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to the public vessel-tracking website VesselFinder. A total of 42 people had been on the vessel, and 12 of them were safely evacuated, Xinhua reported.

The ship was docked for repairs in the Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on the northeastern Chinese coast.