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Major Abhilasha Barak Of India To Receive 2025 UN Military Gender Advocate Of The Year Award

In this image posted on May 23, 2026, Indian Army officer serving in the UN Interim Force Commander of the Female Engagement Team (FET) in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major Abhilasha Barak, has been named the recipient of 2025 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her outreach efforts with women and girls during her deployment in the West Asian nation. ( @IndiaUNNewYork/X via PTI Photo )

United Nations: An Indian peacekeeper serving with the UN mission in Lebanon, Major Abhilasha Barak, has been named the recipient of a prestigious military gender advocate award by the world body.

Barak has been honoured with the 2025 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her outreach efforts with women and girls during her deployment in the West Asian nation.

“Proud to announce that Major Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the 2025 @UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award. She is being recognised for her outreach and community engagement activities for women and adolescent girls and gender sensitisation training for peacekeepers,” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a post on X Friday.

Barak is serving with the Indian Battalion as the Commander of the Female Engagement Team (FET) in UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). She is also the first woman combat helicopter pilot of the Indian Army. She will be honoured at the UN headquarters when the world body commemorates the International Day of UN Peacekeepers, which is marked annually on May 29.

In a moment of pride for India, Barak is the third recipient of the award from the country, following Major Suman Gawani and Major Radhika Sen, who were honoured for their commendable work while serving in UN Peacekeeping missions.