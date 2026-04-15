ETV Bharat / international

Maine To Become First US State To Bar Major Data Centers

New York: Legislators in Maine on Tuesday endorsed a moratorium on building large data centers, becoming the first US state to try and rein in rampant construction driven by the AI race. The bill was passed by the state house and senate and is on its way to the desk of Democratic Governor Janet Mills, according to its sponsor, Representative Melanie Sachs.

It will become law if not vetoed by Mills. "This bill positions Maine to respond deliberately and responsibly to a rapidly evolving industry," said Sachs.

"People and communities across the state have been asking the Legislature to take action and temporarily pause these projects, which could have significant impacts on ratepayers, our electric grid and our environment." A boom in generative artificial intelligence has sent data center demand skyrocketing, with dozens of projects springing up across the United States.

The buildout comes at a cost, as the power-hungry facilities are straining local grids and driving up electricity bills. Data centers also typically have massive footprints, taking up land that could be used for housing, businesses, recreation or green space.

Public sentiment is hardening, with a recent Quinnipiac University poll finding 65 percent of Americans oppose having a data center built in their community.