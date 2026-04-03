ETV Bharat / international

Mahaveer Singhvi Assumes Charge As India's Consul General In Toronto

Ottawa: Senior diplomat Mahaveer Singhvi has assumed charge as India's new consul general in Toronto amid efforts by New Delhi and Ottawa to further expand the bilateral ties in a range of areas, including trade, investment and energy.

Singhvi, a 1999 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was serving as an additional secretary in the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi before taking up the new responsibility.

"His appointment comes at an important moment to further strengthen and elevate the India-Canada relationship, with a focus on deepening cooperation across trade, technology, education and innovation," the Indian mission in Toronto said on social media.

Singhvi looks forward to working closely with Canadian stakeholders and the vibrant Indian diaspora to strengthen mutual trust, expand partnerships, and build a forward-looking partnership rooted in shared values and opportunities, it added.

In his nearly 25-year stint as a diplomat, Singhvi held many key positions, including helming the New, Emerging and Strategic Technologies as well as the Counter Terrorism divisions.