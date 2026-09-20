ETV Bharat / international

Maharashtra Educationist's Daughter Nila Vikhe Patil Elected To Swedish Parliament

Mumbai: Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil’s daughter, Nila Vikhe Patil, has been elected to the Swedish Parliament, it was announced on Saturday. Nila, 41, was elected a Member of Parliament from the Stockholm City constituency in the national election held on September 13.

“It feels nice to be a part of the 349-member Parliament. I am looking forward to contributing to the city and the country,” she told PTI. “I would like to be a voice for those who cannot vote,” she said. “I want to contribute to a society where every child gets a chance for a good future. We need a habitable planet with clean water, living nature and as few human-caused natural disasters as possible,” she added.

Great-granddaughter of the founder of Asia’s first co-operative sugar factory, Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, and granddaughter of late Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, Nila said, “I hope to make my grandfather proud.

He made me read the state budget when I was 15.” She served as a Political Advisor in the Swedish Prime Minister's Office, focusing on finance, taxes, and housing during the Stefan Löfven administration.

She has been a member of the City Council of the Stockholm Municipal Corporation. Born in Sweden, Nila spent her early years in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. She is the niece of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

She holds a Bachelor's degree and an MBA from Gothenburg School of Business, with Economics and Law and also studied an MBA at the University of Complutense in Madrid.