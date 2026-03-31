ETV Bharat / international

US Strike Damaged Mahan Air Plane Bound For Aid Mission To India: Iranian Officials

New Delhi: A US airstrike at Mashhad airport in Iran on Monday damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, disrupting a planned mission to India to collect humanitarian aid, Iranian officials claimed.

According to the authorities, the aircraft was scheduled to fly to New Delhi this week to collect essential medical supplies and humanitarian aid for people in Iran.

The plane was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1 but the aircraft was damaged in the alleged attack by the US on Mashhad airport, officials said. However, US officials have not yet confirmed or responded to these claims.

Earlier, India had sent its first consignment of medical supplies to Iran on March 18 through the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi also thanked people of India for the assistance.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran has strongly condemned the attack, calling it a "war crime and a clear violation of international law".

"The Civil Aviation Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the Israeli-American attack on an Iranian civilian aircraft transporting medicines and medical equipment from several countries to Iran, which had landed at Mashhad Airport," said Iranian Embassy in India.