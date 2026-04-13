ETV Bharat / international

Magyar Wants To Take Over As Hungary's Prime Minister As Early As May 5

Peter Magyar speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections ( AP )

Budapest: Hungary's election winner, Péter Magyar, called Monday on the country's president to convene the parliament to form a new government "as quickly as possible," in hopes that he can take over from Viktor Orbán as prime minister as early as May 5.

With an overwhelming new mandate, Magyar pledged to cooperate with other European countries, ending Orbán-era obstruction of Europe-wide policies, while also representing Hungarians' wishes.

At a news conference Monday in Budapest, he promised to restore rule of law and overhaul government structures to make them more independent and able to fight corruption, and to create new ministries to address acute problems in areas like public health, environmental protection and education.

He said he opposes fast-track EU membership for Ukraine while the country is still in a war. But he suggested he wouldn't veto a 90-billion-euro EU loan for Ukraine, as Orbán did, and instead wants Hungary to "opt out" of participating in the loan because of its own financial struggles.

He didn't immediately address his eventual relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, who supported Orbán's campaign.

Magyar said his Tisza party received "a never-before-seen mandate,'' a super-majority that would allow it to embark on ambitious program and reforms.

"The Hungarian people didn't vote for a simple change of government, but for a complete change in regime," he said.

In his campaign, Magyar also pledged to end Hungary's drift toward Russia. On Monday, Magyar thanked Moscow and Beijing for offering their congratulations and willingness to work with Hungary's new government.

"Hungarians said yesterday they will write their history, not in Moscow, not in Beijing, not in Washington," he added.

During his long time in office, Orbán ruled with the power of a two-thirds parliamentary majority, allowing him to pass a new constitution, rewrite the electoral system and reshape the judiciary.

Magyar's party secured exactly such a mandate Sunday when it won 138 of parliament's 199 seats, giving it broad authority to undo much of the legislation that allowed Orbán to stack the courts, manipulate the electoral system, crack down on press freedom and discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community.

Still, there are potential pitfalls that could stand in the way of the radical changes many Hungarians had hoped for.

Historic win

Magyar's victory was met with jubilation on the streets of Budapest late Sunday with tens of thousands, many of them young people, celebrating what they view as a ray of hope that Orbán's loss will make Hungary freer, happier and firmly rooted within the fold of European democracies.

On streets and avenues across the capital, drivers blared car horns and cranked up anti-government songs while people marching in the streets chanted and screamed.

During the celebrations, Adrien Rixer said he'd come back to Hungary from his home in London "because I really wanted to make my vote count, and I'm over the moon."

"Finally I can say that I'm a proud Hungarian, finally after 16 years," he said.

Many Hungarians, and others across Europe who were closely watching the election, had feared that a simple majority for Tisza would have been inadequate to truly transform Orbán's system.