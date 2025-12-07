ETV Bharat / international

Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake Hits In Remote Wilderness Along Alaska-Canada Border

Hubbard Glacier, located near Yakutat, Alaska, is seen on Aug. 1, 2024. ( AP )

Juneau, Alaska: A powerful, magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck in a remote area near the border between Alaska and the Canadian territory of Yukon on Saturday. There was no tsunami warning, and officials said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck about 230 miles (370 kilometres) northwest of Juneau, Alaska, and 155 miles (250 kilometres) west of Whitehorse, Yukon.

In Whitehorse, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Calista MacLeod said the detachment received two 911 calls about the earthquake. “It definitely was felt,” MacLeod said. “There are a lot of people on social media, people felt it.”