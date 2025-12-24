ETV Bharat / international

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan: USGS

Taipei: A shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Wednesday evening, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake struck at 5:47 pm (0947 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in Taitung county, USGS said. Earlier, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration estimated its magnitude at 6.1.

According to the National Fire Agency, so far no damage to the island's transport networks has been reported. The quake was felt farther north in capital Taipei, where some buildings shook.