Maduro Arrives For First US Court Appearance After Capture

Demonstrators hold up signs outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse as ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro awaits his arraignment hearing on January 5, 2026 in New York. Leftist strongman Nicolas Maduro, 63, faces narcotrafficking charges along with his wife, who was also seized and taken out of Caracas in the shock US assault on January 3, which involved commandos, bombing by jet planes, and a massive naval force off Venezuela's coast. ( AFP )

New York: Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro arrived at a New York court on Monday, just days after being seized in Caracas in a shock US military operation that paved the path for Washington's plans to control the oil-rich country.

Maduro, 63, faces narcotrafficking charges along with his wife, Cilia Flores. The pair were forcibly taken out of Caracas in a US assault Saturday, in which commandos swooped in on helicopters, backed by fighter jets and naval forces, to capture them.

On Monday morning, Maduro was escorted by heavily armed law enforcement officers to a courthouse in New York, having been transported by helicopter and armored car. All eyes are on Venezuela's response to the swiftly moving events, and late Sunday, interim leader Delcy Rodriguez stepped back from her initial defiance by offering to work with Trump.

"We extend an invitation to the US government to work together on an agenda for cooperation," the former vice president said. Some 2,000 Maduro supporters, including rifle-wielding men on motorcycles, rallied Sunday in Caracas, with crowds shouting and waving Venezuelan flags.

The Venezuelan military, loyal to Maduro, announced it recognized Rodriguez and urged calm. No Venezuela death toll has been announced, but Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said a "large part" of Maduro's security team was killed "in cold blood," as well as military personnel and civilians.

Trump said late Sunday that the United States was "in charge" of the South American nation, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that discussions of Venezuela holding elections following Maduro's ouster were "premature."

Need access to oil

When asked what he needs from interim leader Rodriguez, Trump said: "We need total access. We need access to the oil and other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country." Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves, and more Venezuelan crude in the market could exacerbate oversupply concerns and add to recent pressure on prices.

But analysts say that alongside other major questions about the South American country's future, substantially lifting its oil production will not be easy, quick or cheap. Oil dipped as investors weighed the impact.

The Trump administration says it retains economic leverage by blockading oil tankers from Venezuela. Trump has also threatened additional military attacks. While there are no known US forces left inside Venezuela, a huge naval presence, including an aircraft carrier, remains off the coast.