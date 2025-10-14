ETV Bharat / international

Madagascar's President, Hiding In An Unknown Location, Dissolves Parliament To Deepen Crisis

Antananarivo: Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, deepening the political crisis in the Indian Ocean island nation after a military rebellion led him to flee the country and go into hiding. Rajoelina issued a decree for the National Assembly to be dissolved immediately, according to a statement posted on the Madagascar presidency’s Facebook page.

Rajoelina’s whereabouts are unknown after an elite military unit joined youth-led anti-government protests over the weekend and called for him to step down in an apparent coup attempt. The 51-year-old president said in a speech broadcast on social media on Monday night that he left the country for a "safe place" in fear for his life. He didn't say where he was.

Madagascar has been rocked by weeks of demonstrations led by Gen Z protesters. The youth-led protests first erupted last month over electricity and water outages but have snowballed into larger dissatisfaction with the government and the leadership of Rajoelina.

Protesters have brought up a range of issues, including poverty and the cost of living, access to tertiary education, and alleged corruption by government officials and their families and associates.

Rajoelina's decision to dissolve the National Assembly came while lawmakers were meeting to discuss possible impeachment proceedings to remove him as president on the basis that he was not in the country to fulfil his role. By dissolving the National Assembly, Rajoelina effectively moved to block any impeachment proceedings.

It wasn't immediately clear if Rajoelina's decree would be respected or what the implications would be, but it was seen as a move by him to reassert his authority.

Madagascar — a former French colony with a history of military-backed coups since independence in 1960 — is in the midst of its worst political crisis since 2009, when Rajoelina himself first came to power as the leader of a transitional government following a coup.

In that uprising, Rajoelina had led large anti-government protests that led to then-President Marc Ravalomanana losing power and going into exile. Rajoelina has faced weeks of pressure to resign from Gen Z protesters who first took to the streets on Sept. 25. The protesters have said they were inspired by other Gen Z-led movements of frustrated youth that toppled leaders in Nepal and Sri Lanka.