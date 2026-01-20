ETV Bharat / international

Macron Sent Message To Trump Offering To Host G7 Meeting In Paris Thursday: Entourage

Paris: Emmanuel Macron has sent a "private message" to Donald Trump offering to organise a G7 summit in Paris on Thursday in which Russia could be invited on the sidelines, the French president's entourage confirmed. Trump posted this message on his Truth Social network in which Macron also proposes inviting Ukraine to the meeting as well as Denmark to discuss disagreements over Greenland.

The offer comes as Europe is weighing countermeasures after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight European countries in a bid to pressure the European Union over Greenland.

"My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," Macron said in his message.

"I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon," Macron wrote, referring to the gathering of global elites in Switzerland where the US president is set to be in attendance.