West Asia War: Macron Condemns Israeli Strikes, Says Ceasefire Should Include Lebanon; Iran FM Says 'Ball In US Court'
Macron urged the US to include Lebanon in the ceasefire, as Iran accused Washington of violations and ongoing Israeli strikes intensified violence in Beirut.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he urged US President Donald Trump to include Lebanon in the ceasefire reached with Iran.
In multiple social media posts, Macron said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and their Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.
Macron said he told Trump and Pezeshkian that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the "best possible one".
"I expressed my hope that the ceasefire will be fully respected by each of the belligerents, across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon. This is a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting. It must open the way to comprehensive negotiations capable of ensuring security for all in the Middle East," Macron wrote in a post on X.
I spoke today with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, as well as with U.S. President Donald Trump.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 8, 2026
I told both of them that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one.
I expressed my hope…
He said that any agreement will have to address the concerns raised by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its regional policy and its actions obstructing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
"This is how a strong and lasting peace can be built, with the support of all those who are able to contribute to it. France will play its full part, in close coordination with its partners in the Middle East," the French President said.
He said he had also discussed it with his exchanges with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Iraq.
Israel announced Wednesday it did not consider Lebanon covered by the Iran-US truce announced overnight. Its strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday killed at least 182 people and wounded 890, according to an initial government toll, with the capital Beirut hit by the most violent bombardment since the start of the Israel-Hezbollah war last month.
Condemns Israeli Strikes In Lebanon
In another post, Macron said he expressed France’s full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon on Wednesday, which resulted in massive civilian casualties. "We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms," he said.
I have just spoken with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 8, 2026
I expressed France’s full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon today, which resulted in a very high number of civilian casualties.…
'Ball In US Court' To Commit To Ceasefire: Iran FM
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the terms of the Iran-US ceasefire were "clear and explicit", asserting that Washington must choose between upholding the truce or continuing the conflict through Israel.
"The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments," Araghchi wrote in a social media post on Wednesday night.
The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 8, 2026
The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments. pic.twitter.com/2bzVlHFKgi
Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also accused the US of violating the two-week ceasefire agreement, citing continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, an alleged drone incursion into Iranian airspace, and what he described as the denial of Iran's right to enrich uranium.
April 8, 2026
Highlighting longstanding mistrust, Ghalibaf said such actions reinforce Iran's scepticism toward Washington, adding that under these circumstances, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations would be unreasonable.
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