ETV Bharat / international

West Asia War: Macron Condemns Israeli Strikes, Says Ceasefire Should Include Lebanon; Iran FM Says 'Ball In US Court'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he urged US President Donald Trump to include Lebanon in the ceasefire reached with Iran.

In multiple social media posts, Macron said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and their Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Macron said he told Trump and Pezeshkian that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the "best possible one".

"I expressed my hope that the ceasefire will be fully respected by each of the belligerents, across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon. This is a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting. It must open the way to comprehensive negotiations capable of ensuring security for all in the Middle East," Macron wrote in a post on X.

He said that any agreement will have to address the concerns raised by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its regional policy and its actions obstructing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is how a strong and lasting peace can be built, with the support of all those who are able to contribute to it. France will play its full part, in close coordination with its partners in the Middle East," the French President said.

He said he had also discussed it with his exchanges with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, and Iraq.