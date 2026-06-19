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'France Loves You': Macron Posts Farewell Video For PM Modi In Hindi

The French president thanked PM Modi for his visit and described it as "very fruitful", while expressing hope of meeting him again in February.

In this image received on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron for the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France.
In this image received on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron for the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:54 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday posted a farewell video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi, calling him a "dear friend" and adding that “France loves you”.

“Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai aap ka Nice, Evian aur Paris, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe (Dear friend Narendra, I feel very happy to welcome you on your trip to Nice, Evian and Paris, and I wish the friendship between France and India remains eternal).” "I hope it was correct," Macron said after delivering the lines in Hindi.

The French president also thanked PM Modi for his visit and described it as "very fruitful", while expressing hope of meeting him again in February. “Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."

Modi arrived in the Mediterranean city of Nice on June 13 where he inaugurated the Bharat Innovates programme alongside Macron and also held a bilateral meeting with the French president. He visited Slovakia from June 14 to 16, the first by an Indian prime minister. Modi was in the French commune of Evian-Les-Bains for the G7 Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, to which India was invited as a guest country.

He concluded his trip in Paris on Thursday, where he addressed the Indian diaspora and the technology forum VivaTech 2026.

“This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs,” Modi said in a social media post.

“I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come,” he added.

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FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON
PM MODI VISIT TO FRANCE
PM MODI FRANCE VISIT
MACRON FAREWELL VIDEO FOR PM MODI

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