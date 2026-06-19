ETV Bharat / international

'France Loves You': Macron Posts Farewell Video For PM Modi In Hindi

In this image received on June 16, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron for the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France. ( PTI )

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday posted a farewell video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hindi, calling him a "dear friend" and adding that “France loves you”. “Priya mitra Narendra, mujhe bahut khushi hai aap ka Nice, Evian aur Paris, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe (Dear friend Narendra, I feel very happy to welcome you on your trip to Nice, Evian and Paris, and I wish the friendship between France and India remains eternal).” "I hope it was correct," Macron said after delivering the lines in Hindi. The French president also thanked PM Modi for his visit and described it as "very fruitful", while expressing hope of meeting him again in February. “Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind."