ETV Bharat / international

M John Harrison Wins Booker Prize 2026 For 'The End of Everything'

M. John Harrison poses with the trophy after winning the Booker Prize 2026 for his book "The End of Everything" during a ceremony at Old Billingsgate in London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: British author M. John Harrison was named the winner of the 2026 Booker Prize for his dystopian satire 'The End of Everything' at a ceremony in London on Monday night. Aged 81, Harrison becomes the oldest author to win the prestigious literary prize after a writing career spanning 60 years.

Just 198 pages, 'The End of Everything' was also the shortest novel on this year's shortlist and won because judges felt it is a book that "leaves you with a twinge of optimism" about the world.

M. John Harrison poses with the trophy. (AP) "I feel like a proper writer at last, totally lacking in confidence," said Harrison. "Prizes like this one, not that there are any prizes quite like the Booker, are so important in a landscape of industrialised fiction," he said. Fiction authors from the UK dominated the shortlist of the 2026 Booker, including Scottish-American past winner Douglas Stuart, shortlisted this year for 'John of John'. Another past winner of the prize, Jamaican author Marlon James, was in the running with 'The Disappearers'. Elizabeth Strout for 'The Things We Never Say', 'Black Bag' by Luke Kennard and 'May We Feed the King' by Rebecca Perry were also among the finalists. M. John Harrison, poses with judges after winning the Booker Prize 2026 for his book "The End of Everything". (AP)