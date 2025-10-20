ETV Bharat / international

Louvre Museum To Stay Closed After Jewels Heist; Thieves Broke In Through Window

This photograph shows the crown of the Empress of the French Eugénie de Montijo displayed at Apollon's Gallery on January 14, 2020 at the Louvre museum in Paris after the reopening of the Gallery following ten months of renovations. ( AFP )

Paris: The Louvre will remain closed for a second day running on Monday, management told AFP, after thieves stole crown jewels from the museum in Paris a day earlier.

"The museum is not opening today," a museum official told AFP. A sign at the museum told visitors the museum remained closed due to "exceptional circumstances" and said all visitors with tickets for the day would be reimbursed. "The museum is closed for the whole day," a member of staff told visitors.

Shortly before the announcement, queues of impatient visitors snaked their way across the museum's pyramid courtyard and under the arches of the main entrance gallery. Carol Fuchs, an elderly tourist from the United States, had been standing in line for more than three-quarters of an hour.

"The audacity, coming through a window. I feel so sorry for whoever was on guard in that room," she told AFP after the thieves escaped with prize jewels from the museum's Apollo Gallery on Sunday.

"Will they ever be found? I doubt it. I think it's long gone," she said.

Heist lays bare museum security complaints

The raid on France's top museum has raised awkward questions about how well the country's priceless cultural heritage is being protected. How could robbers with power tools break in and steal crowns and sapphire and emerald necklaces? And how can a museum spanning 73,000 square metres and housing around 35,000 works of art be secured?

The government said authorities had already begun reviewing security at the vast Paris venue before the heist. Labour unions there have complained that security staff positions there have been cut. Here are some of the issues raised by Sunday's drama:

Security warning decades ago

The Louvre's then director Pierre Rosenberg warned that the museum's security was "fragile", after a painting by French master Camille Corot was stolen in broad daylight in 1998. Taking over in 2021, its current director Laurence des Cars asked the Paris police to conduct a security audit of the museum.

Following this audit, recommendations were made "a few weeks, a few months ago", said Culture Minister Rachida Dati on Sunday after the raid. They "are beginning to be implemented," she said, without elaborating.

Contacted by AFP, the Louvre did not comment. The culture ministry said in a statement that alarms linked to the windows of the Apollo Gallery went off when the thieves penetrated them in a "particularly fast and brutal break-in". It said five museum guards present in the gallery and nearby spaces "immediately intervened to implement security protocol", prompting the thieves to flee. No one was hurt, it said.

Security staff cuts