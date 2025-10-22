ETV Bharat / international

Louvre Heist: Stolen Jewellery Worth Rs 895 Crore, Now A Race Against Time For Authorities and Thieves

This photograph shows the crown of the Empress of the French Eugénie de Montijo displayed at Apollon's Gallery on January 14, 2020 at the Louvre museum in Paris after the reopening of the Gallery following ten months of renovations. ( AFP )

Paris: The glittering sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds that once adorned France's royals could well be gone forever, experts said Tuesday after a brazen, four-minute heist in broad daylight left the nation stunned and the government struggling to explain a new debacle at the Louvre.

Each stolen piece — an emerald necklace and earrings, two crowns, two brooches, a sapphire necklace and a single earring — represents the pinnacle of 19th century “haute joaillerie,” or fine jewellery. But for the royals, they were more than decoration. The pieces were political statements of France's wealth, power and cultural import. And they are so significant that they were among the treasures saved from the government's 1887 auction of most royal jewels.

Police officers look for clues by a basket lift used by thieves Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at the Louvre museum in Paris. (AP)

Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor whose office is leading the investigation, said Tuesday that in monetary terms, the stolen jewellery is worth an estimated $102 million (88 million euros or Rs 895 crore) but also noted that the estimate doesn’t include historical value. About 100 investigators are now involved in the police hunt for the suspects and the gems, she said.

The theft of the crown jewels left the French government scrambling — again — to explain the latest embarrassment at the Louvre, which is plagued by overcrowding and outdated facilities. Activists in 2024 threw a can of soup at the Mona Lisa. And in June, the museum was brought to a halt by its own striking staff, who complained about mass tourism. President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the Mona Lisa, stolen by a former museum worker in 1911 and recovered two years later, will get its own room under a major renovation.

Now the sparkling jewels, artifacts of a French culture of long ago, are likely being secretly dismantled and sold off in a rush as individual pieces that may or may not be identifiable as part of the French crown jewels, experts said.

“It’s extremely unlikely these jewels will ever be retrieved and seen again," said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds, a major European diamond jeweller, said in a statement. “If these gems are broken up and sold off, they will, in effect, vanish from history and be lost to the world forever."

Crown jewels are symbols of heritage and national pride

At once intimate and public, crown jewels are kept secured from the Tower of London to Tokyo's Imperial Palace as visual symbols of national identities.

In the Louvre's case, the gems were stolen from the former palace's gilded Apollo Gallery, itself a work of art rendered in “sun, gold and diamonds,” per the museum's website. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said more than 60 police investigators are involved in the manhunt for the four robbery suspects. The thieves were divided into two pairs, with two people aboard a truck with a cherry picker they used to climb up to the gallery, Nunez said. Photos showed the equipment’s ladder reaching to the floor above street level.

People queue outside the Louvre museum in Paris on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, although it remains closed for the day after Sunday's jewels robbery. (AP)

Taken, officials said, were eight pieces, part of a collection whose origin as crown jewels date back to the 16th century when King Francis I decreed that they belonged to the state. The Paris prosecutor’s office, leading the investigation, said that two men with bright yellow jackets broke into the gallery at 9:34 a.m. — half an hour past opening time — and left the room at 9:38 a.m. before fleeing on two motorbikes.