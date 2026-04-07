ETV Bharat / international

Louvre Abu Dhabi's 'Art Here' 2026 Opens Entry For Indian Artists

New Delhi: Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday called for proposals for the 6th edition of its contemporary art initiative 'Art Here', which will be curated by the Museum of Art & Photography's (MAP) founding director Kamini Sawhney. It is also the first time the exhibition has invited participation from Indian artists along with those from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"'Art Here' 2026 will be conceptualised by guest curator Kamini Sawhney, a distinguished museum leader, known for shaping accessible, audience centered cultural institutions in India. Artists from GCC (nationals and residents) and India (nationals) are invited to submit proposals,” it said in a statement. The art exhibition will be held at Louvre Abu Dhabi from November 11, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The annual event will be centred around the theme "Confluences", which explores how the contemporary world is shaped by overlapping histories, cultures and ecologies, and how encounters can emerge as sites of exchange, friction, hybridity and transformation.

"I am honoured to curate this year's edition of Art Here that turns its focus on India and provides an opportunity for artists from the country and the diaspora to engage with audiences in the Gulf region, through work that explores our shared historical and cultural connections dating back to the third millennium BC.

"Over the centuries from ancient to more contemporary times it is these maritime routes that have been at the heart of the relationship between India and the GCC," Sawhney told PTI.