Losing Ability To Tariff Other Nations Would Be 'Terrible Blow' To The US: Prez Donald Trump
Losing our ability to Tariff other countries who treat us unfairly would be a terrible blow to the United States of America, said President Trump.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed tariffs as an "overwhelming benefit" to his nation, and said losing ability to tariff other countries would be a "terrible blow" to the United States of America.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump posted, "Tariffs are an overwhelming benefit to our Nation, as they have been incredible for our National Security and Prosperity (like nobody has ever seen before!). Losing our ability to Tariff other countries who treat us unfairly would be a terrible blow to the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
In 2025, Trump made a series of tariff threats, with the United States imposing 25 percent tariffs on nearly all the goods coming from Canada, China, Mexico, Euro zone and other important partners. Post-Trump tariffs, businesses made sure to move their suppliers elsewhere so that more payments aren't born out of the cost and tariffs imposed by the US. A lot of businesses made a shift to Vietnam, India, and Mexico, which in turn sped up the formation of regional trades and the development of regional value chains.
Last month, three members of the US House of Representatives had introduced a resolution aimed at terminating President Trump's national emergency declaration that imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on imports from India, calling the measures "illegal" and harmful to American workers, consumers, and bilateral ties, reported AP.
The resolution, spearheaded by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, comes after the Senate moved a bipartisan measure to scrap similar tariffs on Brazil and curb the President's use of emergency powers to raise import duties.
According to the release, the resolution seeks to rescind the additional 25 per cent "secondary" duties imposed on India on August 27, 2025, on top of earlier reciprocal tariffs, which together raised duties on many Indian-origin products to 50 per cent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
Earlier in August, Trump had imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, followed by another 25 percent increase days later, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil, taking the total to 50 percent, claiming that it fuels Moscow's war purpose in Ukraine.
