Losing Ability To Tariff Other Nations Would Be 'Terrible Blow' To The US: Prez Donald Trump

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump on Friday hailed tariffs as an "overwhelming benefit" to his nation, and said losing ability to tariff other countries would be a "terrible blow" to the United States of America.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump posted, "Tariffs are an overwhelming benefit to our Nation, as they have been incredible for our National Security and Prosperity (like nobody has ever seen before!). Losing our ability to Tariff other countries who treat us unfairly would be a terrible blow to the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In 2025, Trump made a series of tariff threats, with the United States imposing 25 percent tariffs on nearly all the goods coming from Canada, China, Mexico, Euro zone and other important partners. Post-Trump tariffs, businesses made sure to move their suppliers elsewhere so that more payments aren't born out of the cost and tariffs imposed by the US. A lot of businesses made a shift to Vietnam, India, and Mexico, which in turn sped up the formation of regional trades and the development of regional value chains.