Looking Forward To Serving India With Starlink: Elon Musk

New York/Washington: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is "looking forward" to serving India with his satellite communication-based internet company, Starlink.

"Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!," Musk said in a post on X. Musk's comment came in response to a post by Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer in Delhi.

"A pleasure to meet @LaurenDreyer, Vice President of @Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India," Scindia said.

Scindia added that as the ministry works to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered India, "satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development".