Looking Forward To Serving India With Starlink: Elon Musk
Musk's comment came in response to a post by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer in Delhi.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 9:31 PM IST
New York/Washington: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is "looking forward" to serving India with his satellite communication-based internet company, Starlink.
"Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!," Musk said in a post on X. Musk's comment came in response to a post by Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer in Delhi.
"A pleasure to meet @LaurenDreyer, Vice President of @Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India," Scindia said.
Scindia added that as the ministry works to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally empowered India, "satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development".
Starlink is among the world's most advanced satellite technology companies, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet, providing connectivity to those in the remotest and rural areas.
A few days back, after announcing the prices of its internet plans for Indian users, Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service companystated that the Indian pricing displayed on the website was a technical glitch.
The company’s Vice President of Business Operations, Lauren Dreyer said the pricing displayed on Starlink India’s official website was merely dummy test data. This means that the team was testing in the backend, and a small “configuration glitch” made the data publicly visible.
