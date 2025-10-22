ETV Bharat / international

London's British Museum Rolls Out Pink Carpet In Nod To Colours Of India

London: British Museum said its inaugural fundraising ball not only celebrated London’s status as one of the world’s leading cultural capitals but also the colours and light of India, rolling out the pink carpet to hundreds of celebrities from around the world.

The glittering gala over the weekend, co-chaired by Reliance Group’s Isha Ambani, was presented in conjunction with the museum’s ‘Ancient India: Living Traditions’ exhibition that explored how Hindu, Jain and Buddhist sacred art lives on for thousands of years.

Ticket sales to the so-called “Pink Ball” alone are believed to have raised around 1.6 million pounds, with the museum set to unveil the full extent of the fundraising efforts in the coming weeks.

“In India, pink is the colour of warmth, welcome and joy. It evokes a spirit of openness and grace integral to our culture,” said Isha Ambani, who showcased Indian artisanship in a custom-made gown by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Isha was supported at the event by her mother Nita Ambani, both as patrons of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. They described the event as a celebration of “age-old creativity” to bring “global communities closer, fostering deep mutual respect and understanding”.

The ball attracted over 800 creatives, collectors, cultural visionaries and prominent leaders from across the world, including former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, musicians Anoushka Shankar and Janet Jackson, and fashion icon Naomi Campbell, among others.