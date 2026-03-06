ETV Bharat / international

London Police Say 4 Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Aiding Iran By Spying On Jewish Community

London: London police say four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community. In a statement on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service. The men are suspected on spying on locations and individuals.

Police said the men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1 a.m. and that searches are ongoing at the addresses as well as other properties nearby. Six other men were also arrested in Harrow, west London, on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been taken into custody, the force said.