'Hope Wins': London Mayor Sadiq Khan On Zohran Mamdani's Victory

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, right, and his wife Rama Duwaji react to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York. ( AP )

London: London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among the first in Britain on Wednesday to congratulate New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, declaring the historic result a victory of "hope over fear." Khan took to social media to congratulate his fellow Muslim mayor-elect of America's largest city and drew parallels with his own leadership as the Mayor of London.

The 55-year-old Pakistani heritage Labour politician had made history of his own when he became the first to be elected for a third mayoral term in London in May last year.

“New Yorkers faced a clear choice – between hope and fear – and just like we've seen in London – hope won,” said Khan.

“Huge congratulations to Zohran Mamdani on his historic campaign,” he said.

It follows Khan’s long-running clashes with US President Donald Trump, who has often targeted the London Mayor and branded him the “worst” mayor in the world. Khan, in turn, has attacked Trump as “racist, sexist, misogynistic and Islamophobic”.

In his fiery victory speech, a defiant Mamdani called on Trump to “turn the volume up” to listen in to the loud cheers from supporters.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” he said.