ETV Bharat / international

Sole Survivor Of Air India Plane Crash Appeals For Welfare Package To Cope With Trauma

London: Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the June 12 Air India plane crash, on Monday appealed for a welfare package for day-to-day support as he continues to struggle with the physical and mental trauma of the tragedy.

The 40-year-old British citizen of Indian heritage returned home to Leicester, in the East Midlands region of England, over a month ago, but has reportedly struggled to access the level of medical attention he requires for his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The father of a four-year-old boy who relies on his wife to get around the house spends most days in his room, consumed by the tragedy that claimed the life of his brother, Ajay, among the 242 on-board fatalities of AI171.

“It is very painful... I am broken,” Vishwas Kumar Ramesh told reporters recently, during an interaction organised by Leicester community groups to highlight his plight.

Air India said it remains “deeply conscious” of its responsibility towards Vishwas Kumar Ramesh and has been supporting the family through the “unimaginable period”, with over 95 per cent of those impacted by the tragedy now having received interim payments pending the conclusion of the crash investigation.

Radd Seiger, a UK-based retired lawyer who volunteers as a crisis management adviser, has taken charge as Ramesh’s spokesperson and appealed to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to meet with the family to be able to fully assess and address the gravity of the situation.

“This has had a devastating effect on the entire family, both in the UK and in India, and we are issuing a direct appeal to the Chief Executive Officer, Campbell Wilson, to come and see that for himself and then to work with us to help Vishwas Kumar,” Seiger told PTI.

“He needs a lot of help. His injuries are significant, both physical and psychological. The family also ran a fishing business in Diu which has collapsed after the crash in June, so they are suffering financially as well.

"We need Air India to step forward and to help us put a welfare package together for Vishwas Kumar and his family," he said. Seiger, who will be travelling to Diu next week to gather further information, said the 21,500-pound flat interim compensation from the airline is not enough to meet the pressing daily needs of the family.