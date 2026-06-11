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Lockdown At Pentagon Due To 'hazardous Materials Incident'

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said a "shelter-in-place order" had been issued for an area affected by an "air quality issue"

Lockdown At Pentagon Due To 'hazardous Materials Incident'
An aerial view of the Pentagon, which houses the US Department of Defense headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia, on May 31, 2026. (AFP)
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By AFP

Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Part of the Pentagon went into lockdown on Thursday, a spokesman said, in response to what a local fire department described as a "hazardous materials incident" at the US military headquarters.

The Arlington County Fire Department said in a post on X that it had units "including our Hazardous Materials Team" operating at the Pentagon during what it described as a "hazardous materials incident."

The fire department did not provide further details on the nature of the incident.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell meanwhile said in a statement that the building's safety systems "have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance."

The Defense Department "is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants," Parnell added.

TAGGED:

PENTAGON
PENTAGON WENT INTO LOCKDOWN
HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INCIDENT
US DEFENSE
LOCKDOWN

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