US-Iran War LIVE | Yemen's Houthis Capture Red Sea Island, Saudi Oil Pipeline Shut Down After Attack

US-Iran War LIVE | Muslim World League ‘Strongly Condemns’ Attack On East-West Pipeline

The Muslim World League has “strongly condemned” the drone attacks originating from Iraq on the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the international non-governmental organisation, quoted its Secretary General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa as saying the attacks “violate all religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms”.

The General Secretariat, headquartered in Mecca, “stressed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter aggressors, preserve its security and sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its lands”.