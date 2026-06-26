Venezuela Earthquake LIVE | 235 Dead, Hundreds Trapped As Rescue Teams Race Against Time

Venezuela Earthquake LIVE | US Says Sending Military Ships, Planes To Provide Aid To Venezuela

The United States is deploying two warships as well as transport planes and helicopters to provide logistical support for operations to assist earthquake-hit Venezuela, the US military said on Thursday.

"These forces will provide specialized mobility services and support to US government personnel, search and rescue teams, and US interagency partners as they assess damage, locate the injured, and deliver critical, life-saving assistance," US Southern Command said in a post on X.