Venezuela Earthquake LIVE | 235 Dead, Hundreds Trapped As Rescue Teams Race Against Time
Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST|
Updated : June 26, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
Venezuelans searched for survivors beneath collapsed buildings Thursday, and rescue teams raced to northern areas rocked by a pair of powerful earthquakes that officials say killed at least 235 people and left more than 200 trapped.
More were feared dead from the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening, among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and felt throughout the region. Some 1,500 people were injured, thousands were reported missing, and buildings were evacuated as far away as Brazil's Amazon.
In response to the devastation, the U.S. Treasury on Thursday moved to waive some sanctions until Oct. 23 to allow transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela that would otherwise be prohibited. Meanwhile, in cities across northern Venezuela, panicked residents poured into the streets and searched for the missing in the debris.
The injured were pulled out of the rubble, covered in dust and blood, among them children and animals. Venezuelan state TV showed dramatic images of rescues, including a woman who was trapped under a cement slab, with only a bare foot poking out, before crews managed to get her out alive. But few government search teams were seen outside Caracas.
Offers to send aid and supplies poured in from around the world, including from the United States, which seized Venezuela's then-president, Nicolas Maduro, at the beginning of the year in a surprise military operation. The natural disaster is just the latest challenge for acting President Delcy Rodríguez, the former vice president who took office in January after Maduro's capture. Venezuela has been facing economic disarray for more than a decade, and many people reject the legitimacy of the political movement Rodríguez represents.
Venezuelan authorities said they were diverting rescue teams from other parts of the country to La Guaira, which is no stranger to natural disasters; a 1999 mudslide there, considered one of the country's worst natural disasters, killed thousands. Rodríguez appealed to businesses on Thursday to make heavy construction equipment available for rescue operations.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, hit west of Moron on the Caribbean coast, about 170 kilometres (105 miles) west of Caracas. It had a depth of 22 kilometres (about 14 miles). Just a minute later, USGS reported a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometres (about 6 miles) and an epicentre 16 kilometres (10 miles) southwest of Moron.
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Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says the aid will “help trusted partners deliver emergency food, clean water, health care, sanitation, protection, and other life-saving support to those most affected”. “The devastation caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela is heartbreaking,” Anand wrote on X.
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"These forces will provide specialized mobility services and support to US government personnel, search and rescue teams, and US interagency partners as they assess damage, locate the injured, and deliver critical, life-saving assistance," US Southern Command said in a post on X.
Venezuela Earthquake LIVE | Death Toll Rises To 235
The death toll has now risen to at least 235 in two powerful earthquakes that hit Venezuela, the health ministry said Thursday evening. As Venezuelans raced to find and save people trapped in collapsed buildings, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado raised the toll from 188 and more than 1,500 injured in Wednesday's quake. (AFP).