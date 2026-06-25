Venezuela Earthquake LIVE Updates: Buildings Damaged In Caracas; USGS Estimates Death Toll Could Reach Thousands
Published : June 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM IST|
Updated : June 25, 2026 at 9:14 AM IST
Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within a gap of one minute on Wednesday evening, causing heavy damage to several buildings and leaving an estimated thousands injured or dead. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and struck near the Caribbean coastal town of Moron at a depth of 22 kilometres. Just a minute later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region at a depth of 10 kilometres. The twin tremors are among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century, triggering panic in the capital Caracas and nearby areas.
The earthquakes struck shortly after 6 PM local time, forcing residents to rush out of swaying buildings in Caracas. Several structures suffered heavy damage, with entire walls collapsing in some areas and furniture exposed to the streets. Large clouds of dust rose from affected areas as businesses and restaurants were packed during the evening rush. Some of the residents remained outdoors long after sunset, fearing further tremors, while thousands were seen sitting on the streets with family members and pets as emergency officials assessed the situation. An official report on the extent of the damage and possible casualties is awaited.
LIVE FEED
WATCH: Emergency Services Rescue Injured Person From A Collapsed Building In Caracas
These visuals show emergency services rescuing an injured person from a collapsed building in the San Bernardino sector of Caracas, after two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the same area of Venezuela last evening.
Venezuela Declares State Of Emergency After Powerful Twin Quakes
Venezuela's interim leader declared a state of emergency Wednesday as two massive earthquakes caused buildings in the capital to crumble and forced the closure of the country's main airport. Delcy Rodriguez said 20 aftershocks had followed the earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, which struck the same area of Venezuela, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quakes triggered panic in the capital and drove people into the streets, AFP journalists saw. "The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible," said 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona. It remained unknown if there were fatalities, but some people were injured and buildings had collapsed, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said earlier. (AFP)
USGS Estimates Death Toll Could Reach Thousands
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has estimated that thousands could have lost their lives or been severely injured in the twin earthquakes in Venezuela last evening.
Avoid Damaged Areas, Seek Secure Shelter: US Embassy In Caracas Issues Advisory
The US Embassy Caracas said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor the government website and local media for updates, the Embassy said.
"Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter," it said.