US-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After Iran Fires Missiles At American Warships
Published : September 6, 2026 at 7:08 AM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2026 at 7:20 AM IST
CENTCOM on Saturday said that US forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters.
A US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple Iranian strikes, with no American personnel harmed, according to CENTCOM.
Following the strikes, US forces claimed that they “permanently disabled” the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask.
According to CENTCOM, American forces also “completely destroyed” the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the “Noxen”, in the Gulf of Oman. It said that the vessel was struck at multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after its crew was directed to abandon ship.
US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, after the reported strikes, said that the US would destroy Iranian oil tankers if Iran "attacks" US Navy ships.
In a post on X, Hegseth said, “It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy."
“Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenceless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM,” he added.
CENTCOM claimed that the three Iranian crude oil tankers were part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies, adding that Iran had no means to defend the vessels.
“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.
Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force claimed that it fired several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer, alleging that the two warships were harassing Iranian ships and participating in a naval blockade against the Islamic Republic.
In a statement, carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC said the two US Navy vessels were targeted amid the continued hostile actions against Iranian shipping.
“The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade,” the statement read, as carried by IRIB.
The IRGC further claimed that both warships were forced to leave the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack.
“The two warships were forced to flee the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack,” it added.
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US-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Warns Ships Over Hormuz Routes
The IRGC naval forces have advised the commercial ships that operate in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz to avoid using unauthorised passages.
In a statement carried by Iranian broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC navy warned all vessels in the Gulf or near the Strait of Hormuz to not be “deceived” by the US military and to “refrain from any suspicious movement aimed at transiting unauthorised waterways”.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Slams US Strikes On Oil Tankers, Calls It 'War Crime'
Iran on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, describing the attacks as a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime".
In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the US adventurist actions in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman" and termed the strikes a continuation of what it described as US military aggression against Iran.
"These illegal and irresponsible actions, which constitute a continuation of the U.S. military aggression against Iran and are part of the naval blockade and economic warfare imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, represent a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and pose a threat to international peace and security as well as maritime trade," the ministry said.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry further warned that Washington and its allies would be responsible for the consequences of continuing what it called a naval blockade, economic warfare and attacks on commercial vessels.