US-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Tankers After Iran Fires Missiles At American Warships

US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Slams US Strikes On Oil Tankers, Calls It 'War Crime'

Iran on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, describing the attacks as a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime".

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the US adventurist actions in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman" and termed the strikes a continuation of what it described as US military aggression against Iran.

"These illegal and irresponsible actions, which constitute a continuation of the U.S. military aggression against Iran and are part of the naval blockade and economic warfare imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, represent a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and pose a threat to international peace and security as well as maritime trade," the ministry said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further warned that Washington and its allies would be responsible for the consequences of continuing what it called a naval blockade, economic warfare and attacks on commercial vessels.