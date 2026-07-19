US-Iran War LIVE | US Says Two Troops Dead, One Missing After Iran Attacks Base In Jordan

US-Iran War LIVE | US Military Launches New Airstrikes To 'Swiftly Punish' Iran For Deaths Of Troops

The US military said that it carried out new airstrikes against Iran on Sunday to “swiftly punish” the country’s Revolutionary Guard after an attack on a base in Jordan killed two American service members, left one missing and four requiring hospitalisation.

The strikes were designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to restrict the traffic of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said. The waterway accounted for roughly 20 per cent of global oil supplies before the war. Iran effectively closed the strait to shipping traffic after the war started with US and Israeli strikes on February 28.

The new strikes came after the US military announced its first troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war, following a drone and missile attack on a base in Jordan on Friday. The dead were not identified, and Central Command didn't offer any further details on the deaths.

Since the war began, 16 US service members have been killed and over 430 wounded.