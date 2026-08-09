US-Iran War LIVE | US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Makes New Demands To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:29 AM IST|
Updated : August 9, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
US Central Command (US CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) said it has redirected 53 commercial vessels, disabled and boarded two each as part of the "blockade against Iran".
The central command added that over 30 ships were allowed passage for humanitarian aid, while sailors maintain F/A-18E Super Hornets aboard USS Abraham Lincoln to keep the strike group mission ready.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said, "US Sailors conduct maintenance on F/A-18E Super Hornets on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to ensure carrier strike group assets remain mission ready to enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 8, CENTCOM redirected 53 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. The U.S. military has also permitted more than 30 ships to pass through the blockade for humanitarian aid."
On Sunday, CENTCOM redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two others as the US blockade against Iran continues.
CENTCOM said its forces continue to enforce the naval blockade that was reimposed on Iran last month.
The command also shared footage of a US Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launching from the USS Abraham Lincoln as the aircraft carrier transited the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade.
In the post, CENTCOM said, "A U.S. Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter jet launches from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea and supports the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 2, CENTCOM has redirected 35 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2."
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington is working to establish a route allowing commercial ships to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while continuing to pressure Iran amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Speaking to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany on 'Saturday in America', Vance said the plan includes Iran's commitment not to fire on commercial ships, he says, adding that Tehran informed Washington it would allow the maximum flow of oil through the strait, but "we don't trust it".
"We're talking to the Iranians, of course. We're trying to maximise the amount of oil and gas that is coming out of the Strait of Hormuz," Vance said.
"We're just trying to make sure that we get what we need out of this particular conflict," he added.
Vance said the US would continue to apply pressure on Iran, while seeking broader changes in Tehran's relationship with Washington. "We've destroyed their nuclear program, we've destroyed their conventional military, we've radically reduced their asymmetric military abilities," Vance said.
He added that the US is now assessing whether Iran is willing to make "the kind of long-term changes that would be necessary to have a better relationship with the United States".
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US-Iran War LIVE | Mecca Defence Pact Not Aimed At Attacking Or Eliminating Iran, Says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not directed against Iran, stressing that the alliance is defensive in nature and is not intended to attack or eliminate any country.
During an interview with Anadolu Agency on Saturday, Fidan said Saudi Arabia had no strategy to attack or eliminate Iran and instead wanted an end to the violence surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
Fidan said Riyadh had conveyed to the United States that military intervention against Iran would not provide a solution and favoured resolving the issue through dialogue and an agreement. He added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had reiterated the position during their recent meeting in Mecca and that the same message had been conveyed during discussions with US President Donald Trump.
"You have to be deterrent enough not to be attacked. But problems need to be managed in different ways," Fidan told Anadolu Agency.
Fidan said the Saudi-Iran issue could not be viewed merely as a dispute between the two countries, arguing that the involvement of the United States and Israel had also contributed to the emergence of the problem.
He said Turkiye had been discussing regional issues with Iranian officials for more than two years and maintained that Iran could play a constructive role in regional cooperation once it addressed its regional challenges.
"Two years ago -- we have been discussing this in the region. There were also periods when we discussed these issues with the Iranians. When Iran solves its own problems in the region, when it needs to contribute to the region's constructive policies and enter that collective sphere, their role is also needed. We always tell them this; the Iranians are not unfamiliar with this issue," Fidan said.
US-Iran War LIVE | Q1 Results, Inflation, US-Iran Tensions Among Key Triggers Likely To Drive Stock Market Next Week
Indian stock markets are likely to remain volatile next week as investors track a busy earnings calendar, the release of July retail inflation data, movements in crude oil prices, geopolitical developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows.
Indian equities ended the week on a positive note despite heightened volatility, with investors assessing the implementation of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for F&O stocks, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and persistent geopolitical uncertainties.
The Sensex gained 0.52 per cent over the week to close at 78,499.17, while the Nifty rose 0.77 per cent to finish at 24,570.65. A key focus for investors next week will be the ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season.
US-Iran War LIVE | Yemen's Houthis Say Struck Refinery On Saudi's Red Sea Coast
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Sunday they had struck an oil facility on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast after the Gulf kingdom said it had extinguished a fire at the site.
The group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said the Houthis had "succeeded in targeting the Aramco refinery in Jizan with a drone, and the strike was precise", adding the attack had been launched in response to Saudi drone incursions into northwest Yemen. Aramco is Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company.
A 2022 truce in Yemen's civil war, which Saudi Arabia entered more than a decade ago on the side of the internationally recognised government, appeared to have collapsed last month, with the Houthis announcing a maritime blockade of its northern neighbour and hitting Saudi tankers in the Red Sea. The Houthis control vast swathes of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and areas on the border with Saudi Arabia's Red Sea provinces.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Makes New Demands For Reopening Of Strait Of Hormuz
Iran has issued dramatic new demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the Strait of Hormuz will not open until the United States “corrects its behaviour," issuing new demands that could shake up talks on a deal to manage the waterway.
Iran's state broadcaster published the statement by the council’s secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who is also a commander in the powerful Revolutionary Guard.
The United States must never threaten Iran again, the statement said, and must permanently end the war with Iran and its armed allies in the region. The U.S. must lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports and withdraw its military from the area. It must “completely compensate” Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and “unconditionally” release frozen assets.
The U.S., which has wanted an acceptable deal first on the strait before ending the blockade, had no immediate comment. According to the interim deal signed in June, a schedule to end sanctions and a plan on compensation would be part of the final deal, and negotiations would address frozen assets.
Iran has said it was close to reaching a separate deal with Oman to manage the strait, which runs between the two countries.
US-Iran War LIVE | Houthis Behind Attack On Gas Facility In Saudi's Jubail Region, Reports Israeli Media
Yemen's Houthis are behind the attack on a gas facility in Saudi Arabia's Jubail region, Israeli media reported, after reports emerged of an explosion and fire at an industrial facility in the kingdom's eastern region.
According to Israel's Channel 14, the Houthis had struck a Saudi Aramco gas plant in Al Jubail.
The claims came after reports of a loud explosion in the Jubail region.
Anadolu Agency reported that a loud blast was heard in the area, while Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing Arab sources, reported that gas facilities in Jubail Industrial City had been targeted and caught fire.
Jubail Industrial City, located on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, is one of the Kingdom's major industrial and energy hubs, with extensive petrochemical, refining and gas-related infrastructure.
The reported incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and follows a series of attacks and threats targeting Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.
The latest reports also come amid renewed Houthi activity in the Red Sea region and growing concerns over attacks against Saudi energy and transport infrastructure.
US-Iran War LIVE | Pentagon US Defence Firms To Ramp Up Weapons Production: Report
The US Defence Department has asked American defence contractors to urgently increase weapons production and speed up deliveries amid concerns over a shortage of critical munitions linked to the war with Iran, The Washington Post reported while citing a memo.
Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg told industry leaders that they have up to 21 days to submit plans for "significantly faster, more aggressive delivery schedules and/or increased production for critical capabilities".
"Years-long development timelines are unacceptable," Feinberg said, calling on companies to "dramatically accelerate" output and timelines.
This comes even as a Pentagon official told Al Jazeera on Saturday that US munitions stocks remain adequate.
"We have sufficient munitions for the task at hand. The department has everything it needs today to execute a war," Al Jazeera quoted Jarred Conley, principal deputy director at the Defence Department's Defence Innovation Unit, as saying.
The interceptor shortage was said to be a key issue raised by US President Donald Trump and senior advisers before the administration decided last month to pause further escalation against Iran, Al Jazeera reported.
US-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Says Strait Of Hormuz To Open Only After US 'Fully' Accepts Iran's conditions
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday said the Strait of Hormuz will reopen only after the US "fully" accepts Iran's conditions, even as Tehran and Oman said they are "very close" to a new shipping protocol for the key waterway.
IRGC spokesperson Sardar Mohebi said that reopening the strait would depend on "specific mechanisms and conditions" separate from ongoing negotiations with Oman. He said reopening would be conditional on the US fully accepting Iran's conditions and ending interference in regional negotiations.
This came after the Iranian officials discussed negotiations with Oman over a new protocol for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and conditions for reopening the key waterway.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran and Oman were "very close" to reaching an agreement on a new arrangement for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, he said additional conditions, including US compensation to Iran, would have to be met before the strait could be reopened.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran To Continue Path Of Peace If US Builds Trust: Iranian President
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran will keep pursuing the path of peace under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed recently with the United States, provided that Washington helps build an atmosphere of trust.
Iran is trying to move on the "path of peace" based on the "paragraphs" in the MoU, Pezeshkian said on Saturday at a press conference, adding, "Now is the best time to reach an agreement, as there is solidarity, power and unity in the country."
"We are determined to ... use the MoU as the basis provided that the United States lets go of the atmosphere of distrust it has created, and an atmosphere of trust is formed," he said.
US-Iran War LIVE | Iran's Mehr News Agency Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei After Israeli Media Report On His Poor Health
Days after Israeli media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been rushed to a hospital, Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health.
The video of Mojtaba Khamenei was published for the first time by Mehr, a semi-official news agency sponsored by the government of Iran and run by the Iranian government's Islamic Development Organisation, as an effort to negate mounting speculation over Khamenei's health and whereabouts.