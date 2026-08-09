US-Iran War LIVE | US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Makes New Demands To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

US-Iran War LIVE | Mecca Defence Pact Not Aimed At Attacking Or Eliminating Iran, Says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not directed against Iran, stressing that the alliance is defensive in nature and is not intended to attack or eliminate any country.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency on Saturday, Fidan said Saudi Arabia had no strategy to attack or eliminate Iran and instead wanted an end to the violence surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan said Riyadh had conveyed to the United States that military intervention against Iran would not provide a solution and favoured resolving the issue through dialogue and an agreement. He added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had reiterated the position during their recent meeting in Mecca and that the same message had been conveyed during discussions with US President Donald Trump.

"You have to be deterrent enough not to be attacked. But problems need to be managed in different ways," Fidan told Anadolu Agency.

Fidan said the Saudi-Iran issue could not be viewed merely as a dispute between the two countries, arguing that the involvement of the United States and Israel had also contributed to the emergence of the problem.

He said Turkiye had been discussing regional issues with Iranian officials for more than two years and maintained that Iran could play a constructive role in regional cooperation once it addressed its regional challenges.

"Two years ago -- we have been discussing this in the region. There were also periods when we discussed these issues with the Iranians. When Iran solves its own problems in the region, when it needs to contribute to the region's constructive policies and enter that collective sphere, their role is also needed. We always tell them this; the Iranians are not unfamiliar with this issue," Fidan said.