US Midterms 2026 LIVE | Voters To Decide Control Of Congress In Major Test Of Trump's Second Term

Schumer Says He's 'Nauseously Optimistic'

After casting his vote at a Brooklyn school, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said he was optimistic that when polls close, “there will be a new Democratic majority in the United States Senate.”

“We don’t want to count our chickens before they hatch. So I’d characterize our mood as nauseously optimistic,” Schumer said.

He predicted that Democrat Abdul El-Sayed would win the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, despite the decision by his former primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, to endorse Republican Mike Rogers.

“She’s one vote,” Schumer said. “He’s going to win tonight because he’s talking about what Michiganders care about.”

Schumer said that a year ago, no one thought the Democrats might be in a position to retake the Senate. But he credited the party’s “relentless” focus on affordability and “chaos overseas in a war with Iran that nobody wants” with making Democrats more competitive. (AP)