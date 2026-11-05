US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Trump Won't Fire Hegseth But Admits Iran War 'Largely' Triggered Defeat
Published : November 5, 2026 at 7:12 AM IST|
Updated : November 5, 2026 at 8:15 AM IST
US Midterm Election Result 2026: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday admitted the Iran war was the key factor in his stinging electoral rebuke in the midterms, as the conflict now sits at the centre of Washington’s post-election reckoning.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after Democrats won the midterms, Trump suggested voters were frustrated by surging gas prices that have been a byproduct of the more than 8-month-old conflict. Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in a historic midterm rebuke of Trump, setting up divided government in Washington and an immediate fight over the direction of his second term.
"I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit, short term," he said. "But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he added.
US media meanwhile reported that Trump had been asking his advisers whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain at the helm of the Pentagon. When a reporter asked the US President about it, he ruled out firing Hegseth. "No, I think he's doing a very good job," Trump said. Hegseth is a staunch proponent of military action against Iran. He and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been the primary drivers of the conflict.
The buzz around Hegseth comes as Vice President JD Vance broke ranks with an unusually blunt post-election assessment, writing: “The reason we lost is the war.” He argued that many voters who backed Trump and Vance in 2024 switched to Democrats because they wanted the Iran conflict ended, inflation and living costs addressed, an “America First” approach restored, and a change in Washington’s relationship with Israel.
Tehran, meanwhile, continued to taunt Trump over his midterm defeat. As thousands mocked Trump at a rally in the Iranian capital, a senior official said the Islamic republic had handed him a strategic and political defeat.
"The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz -- and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington," Mohsen Rezai, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on X. Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the war could widen if US attacks resume, after Tuesday's US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Midterm Losses Unlikely To Soften Trump’s Trade Stance Towards India: Experts #TrumpTradePolicy #USIndiaTrade #MidtermElections #DonaldTrump #IndiaUSRelations https://t.co/TtYbtlNcqs— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) November 4, 2026
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Trump on Hegseth rumors: 'No, I think he's doing a very good job' https://t.co/8EYVM8y5IY pic.twitter.com/EkQNEjrnfO— RTBreaking (@RT_Breaking_) November 4, 2026
US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: White House Defends Trump's Agenda, Pledges To 'Defy The Odds' After Midterm Losses
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Securing the border, launching massive deportation efforts and instituting tax cuts are listed as among the 127 policy actions taken so far in Trump’s second term. "Every time the Radical Left, the Fake News, and the professional panic class have written President Trump’s obituary, they have been wrong. They will be wrong again,” the release says.
It comes hours after Trump acknowledged the Iran war’s effect on his party’s inability to maintain control of Congress, suggesting voters were frustrated by surging gas prices that have been a byproduct of the more than 8-month-old conflict.
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Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/Q1ZGYM7idV— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 4, 2026
US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Here's What The Victories Of 5 Indian-Americans Mean
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