US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Trump Won't Fire Hegseth But Admits Iran War 'Largely' Triggered Defeat

US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrats Take Control Of Texas State House

Democrats in Texas took control of the state House after historic wins for governor and US Senate, part of a series of sweeping gains nationwide in Tuesday's elections that shifted the balance of power across several battleground and Republican-leaning states. The Texas House has been in Republican control for a quarter-century.

Democrats made sweeping gains in state governments, shifting the balance of power across historically Republican-leaning states. Voters gave them full control — both statehouse chambers and governors’ offices — in at least five states where Democrats previously shared power. (AP)