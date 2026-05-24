US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | New round of Iran-US Talks 'Very Soon,' Says Pakistani PM

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Civil Defence Says Israeli Strike Destroys Its Nabatieh Facility

Lebanon's civil defence agency said early on Sunday its regional facility in the southern city of Nabatieh had been destroyed by an Israeli strike. The Directorate General of Civil Defence said the building had collapsed and a large number of vehicles and equipment had been damaged by a "direct hit in a hostile Israeli strike".

It added that there were no reports of casualties among its personnel, who had been moved to another location before the incident, AFP news agency reported. The civil defence agency condemned "this attack on a centre dedicated to humanitarian and relief work", stressing that it was facing "growing risks and challenges" in carrying out its operations. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued despite a truce that came into effect on April 17, with Israel saying it is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.