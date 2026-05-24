US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | New round of Iran-US Talks 'Very Soon,' Says Pakistani PM
Published : May 24, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST|
Updated : May 24, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States. The statement comes after the US President Donald Trump on Saturday (US time), said a deal with Iran had been "largely negotiated," with the proposal including opening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, though the agreement was "subject to finalisation."
"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, listing a number of Middle East powers along with Turkey and mediator Pakistan. "In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."
Among the Middle East countries whose leaders joined a call on Saturday to discuss the deal were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, Trump said. He added that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it "likewise went very well." Earlier in the day, Iranian officials said gaps remained between the parties and that the dispute over its nuclear program would not be part of the initial talks. Tehran said it was finalising a 14-point framework for a deal.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei noted what he called "a trend towards rapprochement," but said "it does not necessarily mean that the United States and we will reach an agreement on the important issues." "Our intention was first to draft a memorandum of understanding, a kind of framework agreement composed of 14 clauses," he said on state television.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Deal With Iran, Including Opening Of Hormuz Strait, 'Largely Negotiated,' Says Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (US time) that a deal with Iran on the war, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been “largely negotiated” after calls with Israel and other allies in the region.
“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social without providing more details. He said he had spoken with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, and separately with Israel. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Agrees On Plan To End Fighting, Reopening Hormuz: Report
Iran has agreed to a draft plan to end fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing three senior Iranian officials. The proposed plan would halt fighting across all fronts, including in Lebanon, while focusing primarily on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report.
The proposal includes lifting the US naval blockade on Iran and allowing unrestricted commercial shipping through the strategic waterway without Iran imposing tolls, said the newspaper.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Voices Concern As US-Iran Agreement Nears Final Stage
US President Donald Trump said he had a “great” phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as reports suggested a proposed agreement between Washington and Tehran was approaching its final stages. Trump said discussions with Netanyahu had gone well, while Israeli officials continued consultations with US counterparts over the negotiations.
According to CNN and Israeli media reports, Netanyahu remained deeply concerned about the emerging agreement despite US assurances regarding Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Israeli officials reportedly fear that a limited interim deal could leave Iran’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities intact and make it more difficult for Washington to exert pressure on Tehran in the future. Israeli media also reported concerns within the security establishment that any temporary agreement could weaken the credibility of future military options against Iran.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | New round of Iran-US Talks 'Very Soon,' Says Pakistani PM
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday he hoped his country could soon host the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States.
"Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon," Sharif, whose country has played a key role in mediating between Washington and Tehran, posted on X.