West Asia Conflict LIVE: Pakistan’s Role As Mediator Between US And Iran Tied To Chinese Influence: Report
Iran strongly condemned the recent US 'self-defence strikes' on the Islamic Republic, as well as the maritime blockade on its ports, saying such actions expose Washington's "dishonesty and unreliability" even as diplomatic efforts continue to end the crisis in West Asia.
In an official statement issued by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and translated by the Embassy of Iran in India, the Islamic Republic stated that the US military has continued "unlawful and unjustifiable actions" since the announcement of a ceasefire on April 8, 2026, including the maritime blockage against Iranian ports and its commercial vessels and the "flagrant violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region".
The terrorist military of the United States, continuing its unlawful and unjustifiable actions since the announcement of the ceasefire on April 8, 2026, particularly through repeated acts of maritime piracy against Iranian commercial vessels, has, over the past 48 hours, committed a flagrant violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region," the statement read.
This comes after the US military carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).
"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.
The Islamic Republic also accused Washington of hostile conduct and reiterated Iran's deep mistrust of the US, claiming such actions reinforce its long-standing assessment of American policy. Strongly condemning the developments, Iran said the actions amounted to a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the ceasefire agreement of April 8, 2026, holding the US fully responsible for the consequences arising from them.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Pakistan’s Role As Mediator Between US And Iran Tied To Chinese Influence: Report
Pakistan is not brokering peace between the United States and Iran from a neutral position, but from within China’s strategic orbit. While Islamabad may present itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington amid the West Asia conflict, the strategic shadow behind its role is defined by Chinese influence, a report has highlighted.
Pakistan today portrays itself as a broker in the West Asian conflict, seeking to appear useful to Washington, credible to Tehran, acceptable to the Gulf and responsible to the wider Muslim world, said Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, writing for the ‘Times of Israel'.
However, he said that Islamabad's mediation efforts must be viewed through the historical lens that traces back to the Karakoram range, particularly the Shaksgam Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which Pakistan ceded to China.The expert noted that Pakistan is not driven by neutrality but by its growing reliance on China for strategic survival.“On the seventy-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Islamabad has once again wrapped an old strategic bargain in the language of sentiment. The phrases are familiar: ‘all-weather friendship', ‘iron brotherhood', ‘higher than the Himalayas', and ‘deeper than the ocean'.