West Asia Conflict LIVE: Pakistan’s Role As Mediator Between US And Iran Tied To Chinese Influence: Report

Pakistan is not brokering peace between the United States and Iran from a neutral position, but from within China’s strategic orbit. While Islamabad may present itself as a mediator between Tehran and Washington amid the West Asia conflict, the strategic shadow behind its role is defined by Chinese influence, a report has highlighted.

Pakistan today portrays itself as a broker in the West Asian conflict, seeking to appear useful to Washington, credible to Tehran, acceptable to the Gulf and responsible to the wider Muslim world, said Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, writing for the ‘Times of Israel'.

However, he said that Islamabad's mediation efforts must be viewed through the historical lens that traces back to the Karakoram range, particularly the Shaksgam Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which Pakistan ceded to China.The expert noted that Pakistan is not driven by neutrality but by its growing reliance on China for strategic survival.“On the seventy-fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Islamabad has once again wrapped an old strategic bargain in the language of sentiment. The phrases are familiar: ‘all-weather friendship', ‘iron brotherhood', ‘higher than the Himalayas', and ‘deeper than the ocean'.