West Asia Conflict LIVE | Israel Steps Up Lebanon Strikes As Netanyahu Escalates Offensive
The United States and Iran are engaged in efforts to resolve differences over the wording related to Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions for the peace deal aimed at finalising a solution to the hostilities in West Asia, amid negotiations to make incremental progress in the deal, CNN reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
According to CNN, citing US officials, the disagreements over "language on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions" have slowed the finalisation of a broader understanding to finalise the deal between Tehran and Washington, though there is growing optimism that the gaps could be bridged soon.
A US official noted that the presence of an Iranian delegation in Qatar on Monday, including senior members of Tehran's negotiating team, was viewed as a positive development, citing Qatar's role as a mediator in facilitating dialogue, CNN reported.
Head of Iran's negotiating team and Speaker of its Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, and the Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, are present in Qatar.
The United States has been seeking firm assurances from Iran that it will dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and will not pursue nuclear weapons capability.
A US official said on Sunday that Iran had agreed in principle to those conditions, CNN reported.
However, Iranian representatives have maintained that detailed discussions on the nuclear programme are not currently on the table and will be addressed in a subsequent round of negotiations.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Email Baqaei said that the negotiations underway are presently focused on ending the war and that details about the nuclear issue have not been discussed.
"The focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage, we are not discussing details of the nuclear issue," the spokesperson said during a weekly press briefing.
According to CNN, citing a regional source, the nuclear issue "is one of the main sticking points in the negotiations," and that "Things are changing every single minute."
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Israel Steps Up Lebanon Strikes As Netanyahu Escalates Offensive
The Israeli army intensified strikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to escalate its offensive in an effort to "crush" Hezbollah.
The airstrikes come as the United States and Iran seek to finalise the terms of an agreement to end the Middle East conflict, which could include the Lebanon front, where Israel and Hezbollah have waged war since March 2.
Despite a ceasefire that came into effect on April 17, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have continued to exchange fire on a near-daily basis.
"I have ordered an even greater acceleration of our operations," Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on his Telegram channel.
"It is true that they are attacking us with drones, including fibre-optic drones, but we have teams working on countermeasures and we will solve this issue... We will intensify our blows, increase our firepower, and we will crush them." Following the call for escalation, an AFP correspondent saw residents fleeing the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.
The Israeli air force carried out successive strikes in the Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon on Monday evening, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).
Dozens of Israeli strikes earlier targeted several towns and villages in southern Lebanon in the early hours, killing three people in two cars and on a motorcycle, NNA reported.(AFP)