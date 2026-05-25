West Asia Conflict LIVE: Trump Says Not To Rush As Details Emerge Of A Potential Iran Deal
US President Donald Trump said that negotiations between the US and Iran are “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner,” but he has told the negotiators “not to rush into a deal” and “that time is on our side.”
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the U.S. blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz “will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified and signed.” “Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes,” Trump said.
“Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” he said.
Trump also defended his administration's ongoing negotiations with Iran, sharply criticising the Obama-era nuclear agreement and asserting that the current talks would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama was "one of the worst deals ever made by our Country".“It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon," the US President wrote."Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration -- THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!"The remarks came after Trump announced that a broad regional understanding involving Iran and several Middle Eastern nations was close to finalisation following calls with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. Trump said the current negotiations were moving forward carefully and that his administration was in no hurry to conclude an agreement."The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," he added. Trump also indicated that pressure on Iran would continue until a formal agreement was completed."The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed," he wrote.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Trump Says Not To Rush As Details Emerge Of A Potential Iran Deal
The United States is close to reaching a deal with Iran that would end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, regional officials told The Associated Press on Sunday, though U.S. President Donald Trump said he told representatives “not to rush into a deal.”
Trump said negotiations were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner,” and the relationship with Iran was becoming “much more professional and productive.” He pushed back against criticism by some fellow Republicans seeking a tougher approach. The agreement would not be signed on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the status of negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly. The sides have previously seemed close to a deal in recent weeks, only to falter. The strait’s reopening would ease a worldwide energy crisis sparked by the U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb. 28, which led Tehran to effectively close the waterway. Prices have spiked for oil, gas and related products.
Experts say it would take several weeks or even months for shipping and prices to recover once the strait reopens. The U.S. has blockaded Iranian ports for over a month, and Trump said it “will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.”(AP)