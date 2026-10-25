West Asia Crisis LIVE | Houthis, Saudi Exchange Strikes As Riyadh Airport Reopens; Air India Cancels Flights Till Nov 7
Published : October 25, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday.
The advisory comes in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom. The Houthis, on the other hand, have renewed their warning to airlines, airport staff and travellers against using Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said there is a possibility that an attack on Iran could happen soon. The remarks were made after Trump cast his ballot in the midterm elections early on Saturday in Florida. Interacting with reporters, when asked if the US will carry out a possible attack on Iran, Trump said, "Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"
The US President defended his administration's plan in West Asia while praising the forces on the ground. "We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he said.
Iran, on the other hand, has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and rejects a reported offer to the US on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has cancelled his trip to New Delhi to attend the meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries due to "unforeseen circumstances." The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26 and 27 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.
In a statement, the Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the development while noting that a parliamentary delegation from Tehran would instead be participating in the meeting.
"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi wishes to inform that, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, H.E. Dr. Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, will be unable to attend the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries in New Delhi. It is also emphasized that the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the meeting," the release read.
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Iran Parliament Speaker Calls For Cutting Gas Consumption By 10 Percent As Winter Nears
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday called for a campaign to cut gas consumption by at least 10 percent, with officials anticipating shortages as winter approaches.
While a major producer, Iran has long suffered shortages of natural gas, essential for powering heating systems, which have been exacerbated by war with the United States and Israel that began in February.
During the most intense phase of the fighting, which lasted nearly 40 days, the two countries struck key Iranian infrastructure including natural gas refineries, according to Tehran.
Winter in Iran often sees temperatures drop below freezing, especially in the country's north.
"To get through the approaching winter, a nationwide effort is essential ... to reduce gas consumption by at least 10 percent," said Ghalibaf in a video carried by Iranian media.
"Anyone who saves gas, regardless of the amount, will immediately receive the corresponding proceeds in their bank account, allowing everyone to see the tangible impact of those savings on their household budget." (AFP)
Riyadh Reopens International Airport Amid Houthi Attacks
Saudi Arabia has reopened its main airport for international flights two weeks after deadly strikes by the Houthis knocked the facility out of service, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.
"Terminals 1 and 2 of King Khalid International Airport resumed domestic and international flights today, it announced, even as the Houthis continued to fire drones and missiles towards the Saudi capital," the report said.
Saudi Forces Say Intercepted 10 Houthi Missiles Fired At Southern Region
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday that it had intercepted 10 ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the kingdom's southern region.
"Interception and destruction of 10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region," Turki Al-Malki said in a post on X.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Dismisses Threats Of Flare-Up In War
Iran’s foreign minister vowed on Sunday that new threats of war will not budge Iran from its policies. “Today, again war is being spoken about, but I am thinking about post-war status, whether a war occurs or not, our policies will remain in place,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a group of diplomats in Tehran.
He also warned the U.S. against renewing strikes on Iran and repeated past statements that Tehran is ready to cooperate with neighboring Arab nations in the Persian Gulf. “Everything has changed in our region," he said. "After the recent war, nothing will be like the past.”
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🔴 Iran's FM Araghchi: 🔺 Israeli regime seeks to weaken regional countries 🔺 Any security plan originating from within region itself is welcomed 🔺 Foreign players should not be in the region as they're only seeking security of Israeli regime https://t.co/FiLIi3wrdi— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV)October 25, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran Army Downs US Drone Over Bandar Abbas
A US Lucas drone was hit and destroyed in the sky over Bandar Abbas by fire from the Army's air defense systems operating under the country's integrated air defense network, Mehr News reported, quoting the Army's public relations office.
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Iran's Army Air Defense forces destroyed a Lucas drone belonging to the aggressor US military in the skies above Bandar Abbas. Operating within the country's integrated air defense network, Army Air Defense Force systems struck a US' Lucas drone over Bandar Abbas. https://t.co/V4lmiRWZqL— IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish)October 25, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Tehran Strikes Iranian Kurdish Base In Iraq
Iran's armed forces attacked bases belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Iraq's Kurdistan region using drones, Mehr news agency reported.
"As part of a drone operation carried out by the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces, the headquarters of the terrorist and separatist group Komala, located in the Balisan region, was targeted last night," Mehr reported.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israeli Army Turns Palestinian Homes Into Military Posts In West Bank City Of Hebron
Israeli forces turned Palestinian homes into barracks and observation posts after forcing residents to leave the city of Hebron on Saturday, day two of a military operation in the southern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Troops took over homes in the Khallat Manna and Dahiyat al-Zaytoun areas of southern Hebron to be used as barracks, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing sources.
They also forced residents from homes in other neighborhoods and used the properties as observation posts, said sources.
The evictions follow the forced displacement of hundreds of families since Friday, amid extensive raids, road closures, and tight restrictions on movement.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Explained: How Iran Conflict Clouds Trump's Midterm Election Prospects
The prolonged conflict with Iran has emerged as a major issue in the final phase of campaigning for the US midterm elections, linking US President Donald Trump's foreign-policy decisions directly to the economic concerns of American households.
What began as a military confrontation has evolved into a domestic political controversy involving petrol prices, inflation, the credibility of Trump’s economic promises and growing questions about the war’s duration and objectives.
The latest evidence suggests the conflict is contributing to an increasingly difficult political environment for Trump and congressional Republicans. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on October 19 put the President’s approval rating at 31 per cent, while Democrats led Republicans by 47 per cent to 35 per cent among registered voters on the generic congressional ballot. Read more...
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Explained: How Iran Conflict Clouds Trump's Midterm Election Prospects https://t.co/nKp8ViirSY #DonaldTrump #Midterms2026 #IranWar— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng)October 25, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran Urges France, Germany, UK To Examine Root Cause Of Military Conflict
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has said that France, Germany, and the UK, known as the E3, and Middle Eastern foreign ministers must examine the root causes of military conflict in the region. In a post on X, he highlighted a contrast in Germany’s position by juxtaposing statements made more than a year apart by its chancellor and foreign minister on the war on Iran. Baqaei wrote: June 2025: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking about Israel’s aggression against Iran, said: “This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us.” October 2026: German Foreign Minister (and others) warn against renewed attacks on Iran and stress the need to prevent further escalation.
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June 2025: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking about Israel’s aggression against Iran, said: “This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us.” October 2026: German Foreign Minister (and others) warn against renewed attacks on Iran and stress the need to prevent further escalation. Friedrich Schiller, The Maid of Orleans, Act III, Scene VI: “O exalted Reason, bright daughter of the divine mind, wise architect of the universe and guide of the stars—who are you, then, if, bound to the tail of the wild horse of madness, you must watch helplessly, crying out, as you are dragged alongside that drunken rider into the abyss?”— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX)October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran's Supreme Leader Meets Judiciary Chief, Urges Compensation For US-Israeli 'Crimes'
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has stressed the need for "serious" efforts to pursue the Iranian people's rights and ensure the payment of compensation for the damages inflicted on the country during the US-Israeli attacks. The issues were highlighted in a meeting between the supreme leader and the country's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, according to a statement published on the leader's website on Saturday.
Among the issues underlined during the meeting were promoting justice, safeguarding public rights, fighting corruption and its root causes effectively, handling judicial cases promptly, precisely and decisively, enforcing judicial rulings in a timely and deterrent manner, and bringing about a "comprehensive and tangible" transformation in the country's judicial apparatus. The other matters included the necessity to draw up plans and make efforts to decisively fight crimes as well as to seriously pursue the restoration of the Iranian people's rights and compensation for the material and non-material damages resulting from the "crimes perpetrated by the US-Israeli criminals," reports Xinhua news agency.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Saudi Coalition Says Downed Houthi Missile Launched Towards Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Sunday it had downed a ballistic missile launched by the group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh. "Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the coalition posted on X.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | UAE Closes Beaches After Oil Spill From Tanker
The United Arab Emirates closed beaches after an oil spill from a tanker. The spill impacted beaches of Umm Al Quwain, one of the seven emirates making up the federation, and cleanup efforts were underway, the Climate Change and Environment Ministry said.
The ministry said the spill poses no health risks but did not provide details about its scale. It came two weeks after Iran’s state-run broadcaster reported an oil tanker had struck a naval mine and caught fire while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Tehran. (AP).
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Three Explosions Heard In Riyadh After Alert
Three explosions rang out in the Saudi capital Riyadh, an AFP journalist in the city said Sunday, as Houthi attacks regularly strike the kingdom. The blasts came after residents received alert messages for a "hostile aerial threat" urging them to stay in a safe place. (AFP).
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Opposition Leader Says Netanyahu ‘No Longer Fit’ To Lead Israel
Just days before pivotal Israeli elections, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “no longer fit” to lead the country, warning that his economic plan to counter potential international sanctions threatens national security.
In a post on X, the Yashar party leader accused Netanyahu of turning his attention to “dismantling the Israeli economy for generations ahead” after “dismantling Israeli society and weakening the army.” Eisenkot said Netanyahu’s recent remarks are “conclusive proof that he has lost touch with reality and moved into a world of delusions,” accusing him of proposing preparations to disconnect from the global financial system in response to Israel’s declining international standing.
“This is the madness of a man who is no longer fit to lead the country,” he said.
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Netanyahu six months ago: Iran is no longer an existential threat to Israel Netanyahu tonight: Iran has renewed its nuclear program and wants to destroy us This is how it looks like a liar in disarray. In the "best" case, you are lying shamelessly and using Israel's security for campaign purposes. In the worst case, you have once again failed miserably and horribly in achieving the war goals you set. The Israeli economy, Israel's security, and the unity of the people - there is nothing sacred to you, there is nothing that you are not determined to destroy in the twilight of your term. Netanyahu, in three days I will come to replace you.— Gadi Eisenkot (@gadi_eisenkot)October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Airstrikes Kill 15 People In Yemen, Including Child
Strikes killed 11 people, including four children, in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, according to the Health Ministry run by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. And an airstrike hit homes in Hodeida province, killing at least four people, health authorities said.
The Houthis blamed neighboring Saudi Arabia, which backs forces fighting the rebels. Saudi Arabia did not respond to a request for comment. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the claims. At least two explosions were later heard near the international airport in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government. The Houthi military spokesperson said a military camp and a naval base were targeted. The government's interior ministry said the Houthis attacked the coast guard headquarters at its complex with two ballistic missiles.
The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted three ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Taif and Yanbu cities. (AP).
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Decade Of Talks With Houthis Failed To End Conflict: Yemeni FM
Nearly a decade of negotiations with the Houthis has failed to secure a political settlement, Yemen’s foreign minister said Saturday, pledging to continue military operations until the country’s objectives are achieved and the group is disarmed, Anadolu reported.
Afrah Al-Zouba accused the Houthis of using periods of calm to build up their arsenal and repeatedly block efforts to end the conflict. The government will not accept negotiations that give the group an opportunity to rearm, she told journalists in Istanbul.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Air India, AI Express Cancel Saudi Flights Till Nov 7 Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
Air India and Air India Express on Saturday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 7, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till October 31. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also cancelled their services to Saudi Arabian cities.
The flight disruptions come amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis having been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country. Read more...
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#TravelAdvisory In view of the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026. Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 24 October 2026 may avail flexible rebooking options or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their bookings. Air India guests travelling to or from Riyadh and Dammam with original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests travelling to or from Jeddah with original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Air India Express guests booked on Riyadh and Dammam sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 7 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, subject to availability, for travel up to 21 November 2026. Guests booked on Jeddah sectors with bookings made on or before 24 October 2026 and original travel dates up to 31 October 2026 may similarly avail a one-time complimentary rebooking to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India, for travel up to 14 November 2026. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices.— Air India (@airindia) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Drone Over Riyadh Region
The Saudi-led coalition said early Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone over Saudi Arabia’s capital region of Riyadh. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced it on X without specifying the drone’s origin or providing details on possible casualties or damage.
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التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيّرة بمنطقة الرياض. https://t.co/MeURTRdjRI— المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 25, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israel Defence Minister Says Around 2,000 Palestinians Displaced In Hebron
Israel's defence minister said Saturday that about 2,000 Palestinians had been displaced in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank in a military operation following the killing of two Israeli soldiers.
"About 2,000 have been displaced. Selected army units are now operating there," Israel Katz said in an interview with public broadcaster Kan. "They will not be allowed to return to their neighbourhood until we've finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron." (AFP).
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran Remains Open To Talks With US Under Pakistan-Brokered Deal, Envoy Says
Iran remains open to talks with the U.S. under a Pakistan-brokered interim deal reached in June to end the conflict, Tehran’s ambassador to Islamabad said Saturday, accusing Washington of undermining diplomacy and prolonging the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.
Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iran recently conveyed through Pakistan that it was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, but accused U.S. President Donald Trump of rejecting the proposal by insisting the blockade of Iranian ports would continue.
Pakistan and Qatar helped broker the June agreement, which sought to restore shipping through the strait, lift the U.S. naval blockade and begin negotiations toward a broader deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program. Read more...
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Houthis Deny Targeting Mecca, Medina
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday denied targeting Islam's holiest cities, Mecca and Medina, after Saudi authorities reported responding to falling shrapnel from interceptions in those areas.
"What the Saudi enemy is promoting about our forces targeting towards the holy areas of Mecca and Medina is a great and huge lie," said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree.
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تؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية أن ما يروج له العدو السعودي باستهداف قواتنا باتجاه المناطق المقدسة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة بهتان كبير وعظيم وأن هذه الأكاذيب والادعاءات لم تعد تنطلي على أحد، فعملياتنا تستهدف منشآته النفطية وقواعده العسكرية ونعلن عنها في حينها.— العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Responded To Falling Shrapnel From Houthi Attack In Mecca, Medina
Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency on Saturday said it responded to falling shrapnel following the interception of Houthi missiles in the Mecca and Medina areas, the two holiest cities in Islam.
"Civil defence in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia," it said in a post on X, adding that some of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas outside Mecca.
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#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط شظايا اعتراض صاروخين باليستيين أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. https://t.co/gV1ix7H29e— الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Riyadh Airport Announces Resumption Of Operations
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has issued a travel advisory for passengers, as it announces it will resume flight operations from its two terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday. The advisory comes in the wake of claims made by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they targeted King Khalid International Airport along with several other key installations and airports across the kingdom.
In a passenger update posted on X, the airport authorities detailed changes to flight operations across its terminals. "Please be advised that Terminal (1) will be designated for domestic flights and Terminal (2) for international flights operated by national carriers at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026," the airport administration stated.
Urging travellers to confirm their flight details before arriving, the airport added, "We kindly advise passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify the status of their bookings and flights before heading to the airport. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance with the instructions."
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israel Says Closing All Land Crossings With West Bank On Election Day
Israel said Sunday it would close all land crossings with the West Bank on election day, after Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers in the territory.
"The political echelon approved a ban on the entry and exit of Palestinian workers throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including industrial zones, as well as the closure of all land crossings throughout Election Day (Tuesday), October 27, 2026," the Israel Defense Forces posted on Telegram.