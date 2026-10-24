West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israel Imposes Closures Across Hebron; Saudi Strike In Yemen's Sanaa Kills 3

Israel Imposes Closures Across Hebron

On Saturday, Israel imposed widespread closures and displaced people across the city of Hebron following attacks by Palestinian gunmen the day prior that Israel said killed two of its soldiers.

Taxis piled up behind gates controlled by Israel's military outside Hebron, waiting for Palestinians forced to cross on foot. All gates leading in and out of the city were impassable by car, according to Basma Radio, a crowdsourced Telegram channel Palestinians use to monitor checkpoints and road closures.

Palestinian news outlet WAFA said Saturday that Israeli troops forced dozens of residents to evacuate their homes in some neighbourhoods of Hebron and closed all entrances and roads leading into the city.

Israel's army didn't respond to questions about Saturday's evacuations. On Friday, it said that in response to the killing of two soldiers and wounding of others, its forces had begun “conducting precise, targeted and thorough searches” in the area of Hebron from which the two gunmen had operated.