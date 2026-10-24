West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israel Imposes Closures Across Hebron; Saudi Strike In Yemen's Sanaa Kills 3
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:32 AM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Major General Abdollahi, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff and commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has said that "under no circumstances will we allow rusting US warships to re-enter the Persian Gulf".
In remarks carried by Press TV, Abdollahi said: "The proud armed forces of Iran have rendered the US Navy ineffective — a force that Trump and the US leadership regard as the pinnacle of American power and use to threaten the region and the world — to the extent that it is no longer capable of approaching the waters surrounding the Persian Gulf or Iran’s territorial waters."
The US State Department has said that it will reduce staffing at four Middle East embassies, excluding Saudi Arabia, where it ordered nonessential diplomats and family members to leave earlier this week. The staffing changes, driven by concerns that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels may escalate rocket, missile, and drone attacks around the region, will affect the embassies in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates but do not entail an order to leave, the department said.
The embassies are all under what is known as “restricted operations” status, which has already reduced their personnel footprints. The embassies will remain open. Meanwhile, Israel said it prevented a "terror attack" on Israeli civilians Friday when the military killed two gunmen who had fatally shot two Israeli soldiers. The shooting came days before Tuesday's election, when Israeli voters will decide whether to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu another term.
Israel's military said that, in response to the killing of two soldiers and wounding of others in the West Bank earlier that day, its forces had begun "conducting precise, targeted and thorough searches" in the area of Hebron from which the two gunmen had operated. It added that its soldiers shot and killed two men who had launched the attack.
It added in a statement late Friday that this operation was expected to continue for several days, and all residents living in the area will only be able to leave through three designated exit points following "questioning and security screening." The army said it has started demolishing infrastructure that poses a "threat" and that its soldiers continue operating across the West Bank.
Earlier Friday, Israel's prime minister's office said it had ordered the army to prepare for a full closure of the West Bank. The prime minister's office said it had instructed the army to close off the occupied West Bank, where the shooting occurred.
Meanwhile, two explosions rang out in Riyadh early Saturday, an AFP journalist in the Saudi capital said, as Yemen's Houthis keep up strikes on the kingdom. The Saudi civil defence said an early warning system was activated to alert residents to a potential threat.
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Saudi Strike In Yemen's Sanaa Kills 3
A Saudi airstrike on Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa killed three people on Saturday and wounded several others, Houthi media said, adding that the toll remained preliminary.
The Iran-backed group's Al-Masirah station said "the Saudi enemy targeted a house in Asr," in the west of the capital. It came after Saudi forces said they had intercepted two missiles fired at western Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Forces Launch Deadly Strikes On Yemen's Sanaa Province
Saudi forces launched deadly airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled Sanaa governorate on Saturday, media belonging to the Iran-backed group said, while also reporting around 20 strikes on Mocha.
The Houthis's Al-Masirah reported a series of "Saudi enemy airstrikes" targeting Sanaa, as well as "a number of martyrs and wounded" at a cement factory in the same governorate.
'We Need To Stop Widening Of War': UN Chief Guterres On Egypt Visit
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to the widening of conflicts, protection of civilians and greater space for diplomacy, saying wars are deepening global inequalities and intensifying economic pressures, as he arrived in Egypt on Saturday.
In a post on X, Guterres said, "I just arrived in Egypt. Amid intensifying conflicts, I carry a message with me: We need to stop the widening of war, protect civilians & create the political space for diplomacy & peace."
"We must tackle the inequalities that divide societies – & stop the conflicts that are multiplying human suffering & pushing an already unequal world further apart," he added.
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I just arrived in Egypt. Amid intensifying conflicts, I carry a message with me: We need to stop the widening of war, protect civilians & create the political space for diplomacy & peace. We must tackle the inequalities that divide societies – & stop the conflicts that are multiplying human suffering & pushing an already unequal world further apart.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 24, 2026
Airstrike Kills 4 People In Yemen
An airstrike in Yemen killed four people from the same family, including women and children, the Iranian-backed Houthi health authorities said on Saturday.
The strike late Friday night hit a house in the town of Hiba near the city of Taiz, a hotbed of violence in the country’s revived civil war.
A separate strike early Saturday hit a shelter for African migrants in the northern city of Saada, injuring seven people, Anees al-Asbahi, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson, said in a statement. He blamed Saudi Arabia for both strikes, which came amid a major escalation of fighting between the kingdom and the Iranian-backed rebels.
Israel Imposes Closures Across Hebron
On Saturday, Israel imposed widespread closures and displaced people across the city of Hebron following attacks by Palestinian gunmen the day prior that Israel said killed two of its soldiers.
Taxis piled up behind gates controlled by Israel's military outside Hebron, waiting for Palestinians forced to cross on foot. All gates leading in and out of the city were impassable by car, according to Basma Radio, a crowdsourced Telegram channel Palestinians use to monitor checkpoints and road closures.
Palestinian news outlet WAFA said Saturday that Israeli troops forced dozens of residents to evacuate their homes in some neighbourhoods of Hebron and closed all entrances and roads leading into the city.
Israel's army didn't respond to questions about Saturday's evacuations. On Friday, it said that in response to the killing of two soldiers and wounding of others, its forces had begun “conducting precise, targeted and thorough searches” in the area of Hebron from which the two gunmen had operated.
Saudi Forces Say Intercepted Two Houthi Missiles Fired At Yanbu, Taif
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced on Saturday that it had intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthis towards its western provinces of Taiz and Yanbu.
Earlier, the Saudi civil defence agency issued alerts for four western areas of the country, including Yanbu and Taif. The former is a major oil export hub on the Red Sea coast that has allowed Riyadh to bypass Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | US intelligence chief warns of advanced Iranian plots against American officials
Iran has sharply stepped up efforts to target American officials, with some lethal plots now at an advanced stage, the top US intelligence official has warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as Washington pulls diplomats out of Saudi Arabia and trims staff at several other embassies in the region. In a one-page unclassified memo dated October 23, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told Rubio that Iran had “substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel”, Axios reported, citing the document.
The memo, copied to CIA Director John Ratcliffe, said lethal plots had “reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries”, according to Axios’s Barak Ravid, who first reported it. The memo did not name targets, the countries outside the Middle East or the nature of the plots, according to the report. The intelligence had already been shared with senior State Department officials, and Clayton offered to downgrade it so it could be shared more widely with State Department staff.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Palestinian Killed, Several Injured In Israeli Air Strike In Gaza West
At least one Palestinian was killed, and several others sustained injuries in an Israeli air strike targeting the Rimal neighbourhood, west of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reported, quoting medical sources.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Won't Allow 'Rusty' US Warships To Re-Enter Persian Gulf: Iran's Military Chief
Major General Abdollahi, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff and commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has said that "under no circumstances will we allow rusting US warships to re-enter the Persian Gulf".
In remarks carried by Press TV, Abdollahi said: "The proud armed forces of Iran have rendered the US Navy ineffective — a force that Trump and the US leadership regard as the pinnacle of American power and use to threaten the region and the world — to the extent that it is no longer capable of approaching the waters surrounding the Persian Gulf or Iran’s territorial waters."
“The US president can only dream of seeing his military personnel and army enter the Persian Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves,” he said.
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Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, says the country won’t allow US warships to enter the Persian Gulf under any circumstances. Follow: https://t.co/GHI09iA8ru https://t.co/z4bUkgQVRd— Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Accountability Can't Be Swept Under Rubble: Amnesty On Gaza killings, Aid
Amnesty International has said accountability "cannot be swept under the rubble" and the recovery and future of Gaza cannot be separated from a framework grounded in international law, justice and the rights of victims.
"More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire agreement, nearly two million still need shelter, not a single hospital is fully functioning, and 1.4 million face crisis-level hunger," Amnesty said on X.
It added that the "persistent failure" to hold Israel accountable and press Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice’s binding orders continues to "fuel the atrocity crimes on a mass scale against Palestinians".
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Over one year since the ceasefire agreement, more than 1,400 people have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, nearly two million still need shelter, not a single hospital is fully functioning, and 1.4 million face crisis-level hunger. Accountability cannot be swept under the rubble. The recovery and future of Gaza cannot be separated from a framework grounded in international law, justice, and the rights of victims. The persistent failure to hold Israel accountable and press Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice’s binding orders continues to fuel the atrocity crimes on a mass scale against Palestinians.— Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | UK 'Redoubling' Diplomatic Efforts To End Iran War: Miliband
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has said that Britain is “redoubling” efforts to find diplomatic solutions to Iran war because the conflict is "driving up bills for families in Britain". In a video posted on X, he said “The cost of living crisis is the number one issue facing people in Britain”.
He said his job as the UK’s foreign secretary was to do everything he could “to bring an end to this conflict”, which had gone on “too long” and caused “too much damage” to people in Britain. “We cannot afford much more of it,” he said.
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The Iran war is driving up bills for families in Britain. That’s why we’re redoubling our efforts to find diplomatic solutions to the conflict. https://t.co/ssziO8bZXT— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israeli Army Announces Drills Simulating Surprise Attacks
The Israeli army announced Friday that it will hold large-scale military exercises in northern and central Israel on Sunday and Monday, simulating surprise attacks and aerial and ground infiltrations ahead of Tuesday’s parliamentary elections.
The army said in a statement that the drills aim to test and improve its readiness to defend multiple fronts and prepare for possible military escalation along the borders, Anadolu agency reported. The exercises will involve the air force and several military divisions, including the Northern Command’s 210th Division, the West Bank Division and the Central Command’s 98th and 96th divisions, according to the statement.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Pezeshkian To Attend Moscow Summit, Likely To Meet Putin
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Moscow next week, where he is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, besides participating in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit on 27 October, Iranian media reported, citing Iran’s envoy to Russia, Kazem Jalali.
His visit follows recent discussions between Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tehran.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Oil Exports From Persian Gulf "Surpassed Pre-Conflict Levels: US Treasury Secy Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday (local time) said oil exports from the Persian Gulf had surpassed pre-conflict levels despite Iran's efforts to disrupt energy shipments, asserting that Tehran's threats had failed to halt the flow of energy to global markets.
In a post on X, Bessent said, "Despite Iran’s efforts to disrupt energy shipments, oil exports from the Persian Gulf are roaring back and have surpassed pre-conflict levels." "The message is clear: Iran’s threats have failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets," he added. The remarks came amid continued tensions surrounding energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade.
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Despite Iran’s efforts to disrupt energy shipments, oil exports from the Persian Gulf are roaring back and have surpassed pre-conflict levels. The message is clear: Iran’s threats have failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets. https://t.co/ZzP6CVFsPC— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | US Lawmaker Slams Funding For War Crimes
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has slammed US funding of “more war crimes” by Israel, calling for an end to weapon sales to the “genocidal apartheid state”, following Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to enforce a complete lockdown on the occupied West Bank.
In a post on X, Tlaib said Israel “promises to commit more war crimes with US weapons and tax dollars”, adding that this was “the unbearable everyday reality for Palestinians, and it’s only getting worse”. “Block the bombs. Dismantle apartheid. Free Palestine.”
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The genocidal apartheid state promises to commit more war crimes with U.S. weapons and tax dollars. This is the unbearable everyday reality for Palestinians, and it's only getting worse. Block the bombs. Dismantle apartheid. Free Palestine. https://t.co/KM17MlTd3g— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Netanyahu Says End To US Military Aid To Israel ‘Only A Matter Of Time’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel must prepare for the end of US military assistance worth tens of billions of dollars, calling the prospect “only a matter of time.”
Speaking just days before hard-fought elections, Netanyahu told Israel’s business broadcaster Channel 10 that he had ordered preparations for potential economic and banking sanctions, including exploring alternative financial technologies, Anadolu reported.
“If you think we're going to continue receiving what I secured twice, and that's tens of billions of dollars in American aid for the defense budget, prepare yourselves and get used to the fact that it won't happen, because America has changed,” he said, apparently referring to growing opposition in the US to such aid in light of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and mistreatment of the Palestinians.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Will Take Care Of Cuba After Iran: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that American warships returning from the Middle East could have a stopover in Cuba, once they return from the Iran war. At an election campaign for midterms in Florida, Trump said, "We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. Those beautiful ships, they'll pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're gonna send Marco Rubio in."
Cuba Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded to the remarks made by Trump. He rejected "all threats regarding U.S. ambitions toward Cuba". In a post on X, Rodriguez wrote, "We reject every threat related to US ambitions toward Cuba. Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination."
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We reject every threat related to US ambitions toward Cuba. Our coastline is full of beautiful beaches, but there are also razor-sharp limestone spikes, an inhospitable environment for those who make it to our shores with hostile purposes and lust for domination. #CubaIsNotAThreat The Blockade Is.— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran Intensifies Plots Against US Officials In Mideast: Report
US intelligence found that Iran has sharply stepped up efforts to target American officials in the Middle East and other countries, with lethal plots reaching advanced stages, US news outlet Axios reported on Friday.
The report cited a memo dated Oct. 23 from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which said the information is relevant to more personnel than are currently cleared to see it. The one-page unclassified memo does not name targets, countries outside the Middle East, or the nature of the plots.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israeli Forces Raid Bethlehem, Salfit Areas In West Bank
Israeli forces have raided several areas in the occupied West Bank, including in the governorates of Bethlehem and Salfit, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported. The raids were carried out while a major military operation was underway in Hebron, following the killing of two Israeli soldiers in a gunfight.
In Bethlehem governorate, soldiers stormed the towns of Beit Fajjar and Tuqu as well as the town of Kafr ad-Dik in Salfit, according to Wafa. During the raid in Kafr ad-Dik, Israeli forces forced a family out of their home and used the property as a military barracks, Wafa reported, citing local sources.
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Say 2 Supertankers Hit Naval Mines In Strait Of Hormuz
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said that two supertankers struck naval mines in the southern Strait of Hormuz, triggering explosions and fires that disabled their engines and forced their crews to abandon the vessels. In a statement carried by state news agency IRNA, the IRGC Navy said the two tankers attempted to navigate through an “unauthorized route” in the southern part of the strategic waterway.
The IRGC said explosions and intense fires in the vessels’ engine rooms left both tankers disabled and stranded. According to the statement, the vessels were carrying a combined cargo of more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil.
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IRGC Navy: Two supertankers in violation attempted to transit the off-limits southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz. Both vessels struck a naval mine, and following explosions and intense fires, their engine rooms were disabled, leaving them stranded in place. https://t.co/pI0Wd7NeY2— IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) October 23, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Ballistic Missile Aimed At Riyadh Destroyed
Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthis towards Riyadh, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesman for Saudi-led coalition forces said in a post on X.
Earlier, he said the kingdom's air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone in the country’s eastern region.
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التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه الرياض. https://t.co/KKTkdEWLYZ— المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 24, 2026
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Danger Passes In Riyadh, Najran, Wadi al-Dawasir, Says Saudi Authorities
Saudi Arabia's Directorate of Civil Defence said danger has passed in the capital Riyadh, Najran, and Wadi al-Dawasir, minutes after warning the residents of potential danger and urging them to follow safety instructions.
Earlier, the National Early Warning Platform issued danger alerts for these areas. The Civil Defence also warned that filming, publishing or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites "exposes you to legal liability".
West Asia Crisis LIVE | Israeli Strikes In Gaza Kill 3
Strikes by Israel’s army killed three people on Friday in southern Gaza and Gaza City, according to local health officials. The first strike in southern Gaza killed one person. Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas militant.
The second strike killed two people in Gaza City, but Israel’s military did not immediately comment on the strike. Grieving relatives of the two people killed in Gaza City gathered in the courtyard of the Shifa hospital, where the casualties were taken. The relatives wept over the bodies wrapped in white body bags as they bid their final farewells. More than 1,500 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by the Israeli military since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began in October 2025, according to the territory’s health ministry.